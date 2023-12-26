Official BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. press release

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the definitive securities purchase agreements between Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) and BRB Financial Group, Inc. to issue gross proceeds of $150,000,000 of Blue Ridge’s common stock is fair to Blue Ridge shareholders. On behalf of Blue Ridge shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

