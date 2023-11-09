Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (“Blue Ridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 31, 2023, Blue Ridge disclosed that it had “determined that certain specialty finance loans that, as previously disclosed, were placed on nonaccrual, reserved for, or charged off in the interim periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 should have been reported as nonaccrual, reserved for, or charged off in earlier periods,” and that its “audited financial statements included in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and unaudited interim financial statements included in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 should no longer be relied upon and will be restated.” The Company further disclosed that the restatements will result in “lower net income and earnings per share” and “that a material weakness existed in the timely risk grading, nonaccrual status, and, thus, in the determination of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses for the specialty finance portfolio of loans[.]”

On this news, Blue Ridge’s stock price fell $1.06, or 33.7%, to close at $2.09 per share on November 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Blue Ridge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

