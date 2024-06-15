Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2024

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.709566 million compared to USD 0.711376 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 1 million compared to USD 5.92 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.527922 million compared to net income of USD 3.1 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.22 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.28 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 1.21 million compared to USD 1.25 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 1.98 million compared to USD 6.69 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.80354 million compared to net income of USD 2.59 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.33 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.07 a year ago.