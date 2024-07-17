July 1st 2024
La Société Blue Shark Power annonce un retard de publica>on des comptes annuels 2023 due à des raisons indépendantes de sa volonté. Les comptes 2023 seront bientôt mis en ligne sur le site.
Blue Shark Power Company announces a delay in publica>on of the 2023 annual accounts due to reasons beyond its control. The 2023 accounts will soon be posted online on the site.
