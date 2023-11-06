End of suspension and resumption of trading

The company Blue Shark Power System (MLBSP) announces the end of suspension and the resumption of trading on the Euronext Access platform. Indeed, the Company had suspended the listing of the stock on August 26, 2021 in order to protect shareholders and had at the same time undertaken the legal and judicial steps necessary to protect the stock against the actions of third parties located in France and on the territory of the European Union. These procedures required a certain time and allowed the resumption of trading.