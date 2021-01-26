Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Blue Sky Uranium Corp.    BSK   CA0960495079

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.

(BSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amended: Blue Sky Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

01/26/2021 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terminal City Club Tower, Suite 312 - 837 West Hastings Street

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

Vancouver, BC CANADA V6C 3N6

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

Tel: 604-687-1828 • Fax: 604-687-1858 • Toll Free: 1-800-901-0058

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

www.blueskyuranium.com info@blueskyuranium.com

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE - Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

In the news release, Blue Sky Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, issued 26-Jan- 2021 by Blue Sky Uranium Corp. over CNW, the Company advises that the content has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

NEWS RELEASE - January 26, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC / CNW / January 26, 2021 / Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the non-brokeredprivate placement financing announced on December 29, 2020 and increased on January 5, 2021 consisting of 19,086,500 units in this tranche for a total of 42,000,077 units at a price of $0.13 per unit for total gross proceeds of $5,460,010.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.25 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on January 26, 2024.

In this tranche, finder's fees of $71,799 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 552,300 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on January 26, 2024. In total, cash finder's fees of $84,561.75 will have been paid and 650,475 Finder's Warrants will have been issued.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for $260,000 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to this tranche of the financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 26, 2021.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

News Release

January 26, 2021

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Page 2

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Corporate Communications

Tel: 1-604-687-1828

Toll-Free:1-800-901-0058

Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 21:45:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.
04:46pAMENDED : Blue Sky Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placemen..
PU
04:04pBLUE SKY URANIUM : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Blue Sky Uranium Corp./
AQ
02:56pBlue Sky Uranium up 8.8% as It Closes Final Tranche of C$5.46 Million Private..
MT
01/11Blue Sky Uranium up 6.1% as it Closes C$2.98 Million Initial Tranche of Share..
MT
01/11BLUE SKY URANIUM : Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
01/05Blue Sky Uranium Boosts Private Share-Unit Placement to C$5.46 Million
MT
01/05BLUE SKY URANIUM : Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
2020Blue Sky Uranium Raising C$3.51 Million in Private Placement of Share Units
MT
2020BLUE SKY URANIUM : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
2020BLUE SKY URANIUM : Applies to Extend Warrants
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,78 M -2,19 M -2,19 M
Net cash 2019 0,36 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikolaos Cacos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Grosso Chairman
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
David Andrew Terry Independent Director
Nick DeMare Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.-8.11%20
CAMECO CORPORATION-7.62%4 887
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"6.64%4 700
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.36.23%877
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED34.00%530
ENERGY FUELS INC.-7.96%493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ