Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSK   CA0960495079

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.

(BSK)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:03 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
01:53pBLUE SKY URANIUM : Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
06/08Blue Sky Uranium Doubles Private Placement of Share Units to C$2.1 Million
MT
06/08Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Sky Uranium : Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

06/14/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terminal City Club Tower, Suite 312 - 837 West Hastings Street

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

Vancouver, BC CANADA V6C 3N6

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

Tel: 604-687-1828 • Fax: 604-687-1858 • Toll Free: 1-800-901-0058

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

www.blueskyuranium.com info@blueskyuranium.com En español

NEWS RELEASE - June 14, 2022

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC / CNW / June 14, 2022 / Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a 2nd tranche of the non-brokeredprivate placement financing announced on May 24, 2022 and increased on June 8, 2022, consisting of 6,045,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.15 per unit for total gross proceeds of $906,750.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.25 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on June 14, 2025.

In this tranche, finder's fees of $45,465 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 303,100 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on June 14, 2025.

No insiders of the Company participated in this tranche of the Private Placement.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to this tranche of the financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on October 14, 2022.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Corporate Communications

Tel: 1-604-687-1828

Toll-Free:1-800-901-0058

Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

News Release

June 14, 2022

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Page 2

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Disclaimer

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 17:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.
01:53pBLUE SKY URANIUM : Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
06/08Blue Sky Uranium Doubles Private Placement of Share Units to C$2.1 Million
MT
06/08Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
06/08Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05/30Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants
AQ
05/27Blue Sky Uranium Applies to TSXV to Extend Warrants
MT
05/27Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants
AQ
05/24Blue Sky Uranium Plans to Raise $1 Million via Private Placement
MT
05/24Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05/24Blue Sky Uranium Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.05 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,47 M -5,01 M -5,01 M
Net cash 2021 3,29 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 CAD
Average target price 0,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 236%
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos Cacos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
Joseph J. Grosso Chairman
David Andrew Terry Independent Director
Marie Constance Lucette Norman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.-28.21%21
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-24.61%7 557
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-14.20%1 560
DENISON MINES CORP.-19.54%890
ENERGY FUELS INC.-25.16%886
LARGO INC.-7.08%498