    BSK   CA0960495079

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.

(BSK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/09 03:58:36 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   -15.00%
Blue Sky Uranium Exhibiting at Booth 531, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022
NE
04/22BLUE SKY URANIUM : 2021 BSK OTCQB Certification
PU
04/18BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.(TSXV : BSK) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
Blue Sky Uranium Exhibiting at Booth 531, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #531 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Blue Sky Uranium
Shawn Perger
17786860135
perger@grossogroup.com
blueskyuranium.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 31,5 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,17 CAD
Average target price 0,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 176%
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos Cacos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
Joseph J. Grosso Chairman
David Andrew Terry Independent Director
Marie Constance Lucette Norman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP.-12.82%24
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-19.65%8 016
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-17.61%1 507
ENERGY FUELS INC.-21.53%917
DENISON MINES CORP.-22.41%850
LARGO INC.-9.64%480