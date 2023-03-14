(Alliance News) - Blue Star Capital PLC on Tuesday said that blockchain company Pendulum has released its 'Spacewalk' blockchain bridge, which aims to bridge the gap between the decentralized finance and traditional fintech services sectors.

Blue Star Capital is a Crawley, England-based investment company focused on e-sports, payments, technology and its applications within media and gaming.

Pendulum is a company incubated by Blue Star's investee company SatoshiPay. Blue Star has a 28% stake in SatoshiPay, which in turn has a 5.5% interest in Pendulum's future tokens.

Blue Star said it hoped that the Spacewalk bridge will serve as "critical infrastructure to bring stablecoin liquidity required for forex trading to Pendulum".

"Pendulum is committed to advancing foreign exchange trading into the blockchain space to integrate a tranche of the USD6.6 trillion traded daily in foreign exchange markets," the company added.

In the future, it expected that Spacewalk will be extended to other prominent blockchain networks.

Shares in Blue Star Capital jumped 39% to 0.25 pence on Tuesday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

