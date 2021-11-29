Log in
    BSFC   US09606H1014

BLUE STAR FOODS CORP.

(BSFC)
  Report
Blue Star Foods Corp. CEO John Keeler to Discuss Sustainability in Fisheries and Aquaculture on FAO GLOBEFISH Webinar

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
Panel Discussion will Address Building Resiliency in Fish Trade Supply Chain with Aquaculture Production

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (Nasdaq: BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that CEO, John Keeler, will participate as a panelist on an FAO GLOBEFISH free webinar on “Sustainability in Fisheries and Aquaculture.” The event will take place virtually at 9 am ET / 3 pm CET on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The event will focus on the importance of sustainability from a business angle, a topic that is instrumental in current international activities involving fisheries and aquaculture products. The expert panel will discuss how different sustainability approaches were able to create market opportunities and differentiation for their products within the framework of Environmental, Social and Corporate (ESG) governance. Mr. Keeler will address sustainability in the context of a sourcing policy.

John Keeler, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Star Foods, Corp., commented, “Sustainable development has been at the core of Blue Star’s business strategy for more than two decades and is central to our current operations and development plans for future growth. Unsustainable production is one the most significant issues facing our industry. At Blue Star we have woven sustainability practices into our culture and our business, from the sourcing of products to packaging and ultimately waste management and recycling. I look forward to sharing my experience with a broader audience at this event.”

For additional information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.fao.org/in-action/globefish/news-events/details-news/en/c/1455450/

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at http://www.bluestarfoods.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact

Brett Maas of Hayden IR
Email: brett@haydenir.com
Office: (646) 536-7331


