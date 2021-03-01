Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Blue Star Gold Corp.    BAU   CA09607B1031

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP.

(BAU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Star Gold Corp.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Grant Ewing, CEO & Eugene Flood, Technical Advisor will be presenting on March 4th at 11:00AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Blue Star Gold Corp.
Grant Ewing, CEO
778.379.1433
grant.ewing@bluestargold.ca
www.bluestargold.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about BLUE STAR GOLD CORP.
07:05aBLUE STAR GOLD CORP. : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
02/19BLUE STAR GOLD  : Acquires Highly Prospective and Underexplored Roma Project, In..
AQ
01/18Blue Star Gold Appoints Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. as Vice President Exploration
NE
01/15BLUE STAR GOLD  : Drills 14.95 gt over 13.80 metres at the flood zone on its ulu..
AQ
01/14Blue Star Gold Drills 14.95 g/t over 13.80 Metres at the Flood Zone on Its Ul..
NE
2020Blue Star Gold Announces Option Grants, Debt Settlements, Issuance of Bonus S..
NE
2020BLUE STAR GOLD  : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
2020Blue Star Gold Announces a Non-brokered Private Placement
NE
2020BLUE STAR GOLD  : Announces Transfer of a Convertible Debenture
AQ
2020Blue Star Announces Transfer of a Convertible Debenture
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,39 M -1,09 M -1,09 M
Net Debt 2019 3,35 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,20x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart BLUE STAR GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blue Star Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,30 CAD
Last Close Price 0,08 CAD
Spread / Highest target 275%
Spread / Average Target 275%
Spread / Lowest Target 275%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant D. Ewing Chief Executive Officer
Ke Feng Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Metcalfe Chairman
Kenneth R. Yurichuk Independent Director
Judith C. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP.-5.88%17
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED27.10%31 687
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED16.70%13 488
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED21.88%12 493
ALROSA1.19%9 607
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-4.21%6 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ