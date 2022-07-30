Blue Star Helium : Quarterly Report

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
29 July 2022
Activities Report
Quarter Ended 30 June 2022
Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX: BNL) (Blue Star or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on activities undertaken during the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Highlights
-
Three helium discoveries at Galactica/Pegasus (JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3); concentrations up to 3.1% He and flow rates consistent with historic Model Dome field.
-
Enterprise 16#1 well workover completed; gas sample analytical results pending.
-
Drilling of Sammons 315310C helium well (Serenity prospect) commenced in late July.
-
Two further exploratory water wells to be drilled at Galactica/Pegasus this quarter; four helium wells at Galactica/Pegasus pending COGCC approval hearing in August.
-
Initial Voyager and updated Galactica/Pegasus resources to be completed Q3.
-
Initial Las Animas field plan of development and FEED studies to be completed Q3.
-
Rolling permitting and drilling campaign advancing with 56 helium well permits in process and up to 14 helium and exploratory water wells to be drilled during H2 2022.
-
Appointment of proven U.S. helium executive, Peter Kondrat, as Blue Star COO.
-
Well-fundedwith quarter end cash balance of A$10.672 million and zero debt.
OPERATIONS
Drilling activities and analysis
JXSN#1, #2 & #3 exploratory water wells (Galactica/Pegasus prospects, 100% BNL)
Blue Star successfully recovered helium from each of the JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3 exploratory water wells drilled in the Company's Galactica/Pegasus prospects during the quarter (see BNL ASX announcements of 17 May 2022 and 16 June 2022). After consultation with its technical advisors, Blue Star declared a discovery at each of these wells. Helium concentrations of up to 3.14% were reported in larger than expected gas columns in the Lyons formation. Flow rates were consistent with data reported from the historic Model Dome field. The key results from the wells are summarised in Table 1 below.
Table 1: Key results from recent Galactica/Pegasus exploratory water wells
Blue Star Helium Limited | ASX:BNL | OTCQB:BSNLF
194 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA, 6008
ACN 009 230 835 | info@bluestarhelium.com | www.bluestarhelium.com
2
Enterprise 16#1 helium well workover (Enterprise prospect, 100% BNL)
In early July, the Enterprise 16-1 well was successfully cased and cemented across the Lyons and perforated between 1,051 feet and 1,054 feet in the top of the gas zone. Swabbing operations were completed.
The well exhibited pressure build-up and flow on several occasions during swabbing operations. Gas samples were taken and sent to the laboratory for compositional analysis, with the results pending.
At the conclusion of operations, the water level in the well stabilised above the perforations. The final completion configuration of the well will be determined after further drilling to the south-east,up-dip from Enterprise 16-1, where re-mapping shows the structural high to lie. Follow-up wells are set to target this structural high where significantly larger gas columns are expected - initially via an exploratory water well and then with further helium wells.
Sammons 315310C helium well (Serenity prospect, 50% BNL)
Vecta Oil & Gas, the operator of the Sammons Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), notified Blue Star that the Sammons 315310C well is expected to spud on Monday US time.
The Sammons Ranch OGDP consists of four (4) proposed helium exploration wells located in the AMI agreed between Blue Star (50%, non-operated interest), Prospero Oil and Gas LLC (Prospero) (25%, non-operated interest) and Vecta (25% operating interest) (see BNL ASX announcement of 22 December 2021).
The AMI includes Blue Star's Serenity prospect, located immediately south-east of its Galactica and Pegasus prospects where the Company announced the three significant discoveries (JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3) during the quarter.
September 2022 quarter drilling
Planned Las Animas drilling activities during the current quarter include:
-
Sammons 315310C helium well at Serenity (in progress, operated by Vecta).
-
Two further exploratory water wells at Galactica/Pegasus. These are set to utilise the rig from the Sammons 315310C well and are located to further test the extent of the gas filled closures ahead of additional helium appraisal and development wells.
-
Targeted commencement of program of four State helium wells (9, 16, 35, 36) at Galactica/Pegasus, subject to final permitting.
Well permitting
Galactica/Pegasus prospects (100% BNL)
On 20 July 2022, Blue Star advised that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) hearing to approve the applications for the Oil and Gas Development Plans relating to the State 9, State 16, State 35 and State 36 helium wells at Galactica/Pegasus had been deferred by the COGCC from 19 July 2022 to 10 August 2022.
The State 9, State 16, State 35 and State 36 helium wells are four of a total of 29 helium exploration well locations at Galactica/Pegasus currently in the permitting pipeline. These wells follow up Blue Star's recent discoveries in the JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3 wells. Subject to final permitting, Blue Star continues to target drilling of all four of these wells during H2 2022.
The specific locations of these four prospective wells are shown in Figure 1 below.
Blue Star Helium Limited | ASX:BNL | OTCQB:BSNLF
194 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA, 6008
ACN 009 230 835 | info@bluestarhelium.com | www.bluestarhelium.com
3
Figure 1: Blue Star's Las Animas Country lease holdings and key well locations
Voyager prospect (100% BNL)
Two helium appraisal and development well locations (Form 2A) within the Voyager prospect, offsetting the BBB#1 helium discovery, were submitted to the COGCC during the quarter. Submission of a further three well location applications is expected to follow shortly.
These five Voyager wells represent the initial planned production wells of the field development plan. Blue Star is also currently finalising the planned location of Phase 2 development wells at Voyager. These well locations are being designed to deliver a substantial degree of flexibility and responsiveness with respect to progressive Phase 1 well outcomes.
Subject to permitting, Blue Star is targeting the drilling of these five wells during H2 2022.
Serenity prospect (50% BNL)
The COGCC approved Vecta's final permit to drill (Form 2) for the Sammons 315310C helium well during the quarter.
Total permitted wells or wells under permitting
As at the date of this report, Blue Star has an interest in 11 helium wells that are permitted or under permitting:
-
Enterprise: 1 permitted well (Enterprise 16-1, 100% interest), drilled in February.
-
Serenity (AMI): 4 permitted well locations (50% interest), drilling of Sammons 315310C in progress.
-
Pegasus: 2 wells under permitting (State 35 and State 36, 100% interest), hearing date.
-
Galactica: 2 wells under permitting (State 9 and State 16, 100% interest), hearing date.
-
Voyager: 2 wells under permitting (100% interest), COGCC review with a further three well location applications expected to follow shortly.
Blue Star Helium Limited | ASX:BNL | OTCQB:BSNLF
194 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA, 6008
ACN 009 230 835 | info@bluestarhelium.com | www.bluestarhelium.com
4
In addition, preliminary survey work is underway for an additional 11 potential drilling locations across the portfolio as part of the Company's rolling permitting strategy. Table 2 below depicts the respective status of these permits and their locations.
Table 2: Current permitting schedule for Blue Star's Las Animas acreage
Well Permitting Schedule
|
|
Prospect
|
Location
|
Survey2
|
Permit
|
COGCC
|
COGCC
|
Form 2
|
Issued
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Selection1
|
|
Preparation
|
Review
|
Hearing
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
5
|
|
Galactica
|
4
|
8
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
|
17
|
|
Galileo
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Pegasus
|
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
|
|
12
|
|
Serenity
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
|
Voyager
|
10
|
|
3
|
2
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Total
|
15
|
11
|
16
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1. Preliminary feasibility survey studies have been undertaken on each of these locations.
2. Detailed survey plat packages being prepared for inclusion in initial applications to COGCC.
Resource estimation
Maiden Voyager resource
During the quarter, Blue Star engaged independent geological and engineering consultant, Sproule, to prepare the first independent resource assessment for the Voyager prospect. Blue Star's current Las Animas P50 net unrisked prospective helium resource of 13.4 Bcf does not include an estimate for the Voyager prospect (see BNL announcements of 16 November 2020 and 10 June 2021).
The Voyager prospect has been selected for development after the breakthrough success of the BBB#1 exploratory water well which returned a 134 ft gas column in the Lyons formation with a calculated air-free helium concentration of 8.8% (see BNL ASX announcements of 17 November 2021, 21 December 2021 and 5 April 2022). The maiden Voyager resource assessment is expected to be completed during the September quarter.
Updated Galactica/Pegasus resource
Sproule was also retained during the quarter to update the Galactica/Pegasus resource estimate following the discoveries declared at JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3. This updated resource is also scheduled to be completed during the September quarter and expected to result in the declaration of at least contingent resources for Galactica/Pegasus.
Field development
During the quarter, Blue Star appointed consulting engineers, SIGIT, to prepare a plan of development for its Las Animas helium acreage. The plan of development is set to include:
-
Plant asset optimisation including an assessment of power options;
-
Gathering system design; and
-
Front-EndEngineering and Design (FEED) for the processing plant including an evaluation of technology providers and other long lead suppliers, scheduling and total installed cost for the facilities.
Blue Star Helium Limited | ASX:BNL | OTCQB:BSNLF
194 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA, 6008
ACN 009 230 835 | info@bluestarhelium.com | www.bluestarhelium.com
5
The scope of work includes FEED for an initial processing facility at the Voyager prospect (including consideration of a joint development with the nearby Enterprise prospect) and a second processing facility at the Galactica/Pegasus/Serenity prospects (eastern acreage).
Completion of the plan of development is expected during the September quarter.
CORPORATE
Balance sheet
Blue Star's cash balance at 30 June 2022 was approximately A$10.762 million. The Company has zero debt, excluding typical trade creditor balances.
COO appointment
During the quarter, Blue Star appointed Mr Peter Kondrat as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its US helium business.
Peter is a seasoned helium executive and industry professional with over 25 years' experience in the development of oil, natural gas and helium from conventional and unconventional reservoirs. This includes proven expertise in the identification, economic analysis and exploitation of new and additional helium from drilling, workover, recompletion, prospect development and deeper play testing.
Most recently, Peter was President and COO of US helium exploration and production business, Tacitus LLC (Tacitus). Under Peter's direction, Tacitus built a significant helium business in the Tocito Dome Field, New Mexico. This included leading Tacitus from operating at a loss to substantial positive cash flow, driven by the company's success in originating new helium discovery wells with high concentration and flow rates. Tacitus was ultimately sold to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company in October 2021 for an undisclosed consideration.
Peter will lead Blue Star's on-the-ground efforts in the US from his base in Colorado. He will be responsible for deployment of all aspects of the Company's exploration, development and production activities in Las Animas, Colorado. The timing of Peter's appointment corresponds with Blue Star's recent helium discovery successes at Voyager and Galactica/Pegasus, and its planned transition into development drilling and production operations while continuing to grow its resource base.
TENEMENT TABLE
|
Tenements held at the end of the
|
Acreage held at the
|
Acreage held at the
|
Acreage acquired
|
quarter and changes thereof.
|
beginning of the
|
end of the Quarter
|
(disposed/lapsed)
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Project Name
|
|
|
|
Helium Project, Las Animas,
|
Circa 295,371 gross
|
Circa 298,381 gross
|
Circa 3010 gross
|
Colorado, USA*
|
(212,807 net) acres
|
(215,631 net) acres
|
(2824 net) acres
Blue Star Helium Limited | ASX:BNL | OTCQB:BSNLF
194 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA, 6008
ACN 009 230 835 | info@bluestarhelium.com | www.bluestarhelium.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.