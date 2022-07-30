Blue Star Helium : Quarterly Report

Blue Star successfully recovered helium from each of the JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3 exploratory water wells drilled in the Company's Galactica/Pegasus prospects during the quarter (see BNL ASX announcements of 17 May 2022 and 16 June 2022). After consultation with its technical advisors, Blue Star declared a discovery at each of these wells. Helium concentrations of up to 3.14% were reported in larger than expected gas columns in the Lyons formation. Flow rates were consistent with data reported from the historic Model Dome field. The key results from the wells are summarised in Table 1 below.

Rolling permitting and drilling campaign advancing with 56 helium well permits in process and up to 14 helium and exploratory water wells to be drilled during H2 2022.

Two further exploratory water wells to be drilled at Galactica/Pegasus this quarter; four helium wells at Galactica/Pegasus pending COGCC approval hearing in August.

Three helium discoveries at Galactica/Pegasus (JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3); concentrations up to 3.1% He and flow rates consistent with historic Model Dome field.

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX: BNL) (Blue Star or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on activities undertaken during the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Enterprise 16#1 helium well workover (Enterprise prospect, 100% BNL)

In early July, the Enterprise 16-1 well was successfully cased and cemented across the Lyons and perforated between 1,051 feet and 1,054 feet in the top of the gas zone. Swabbing operations were completed.

The well exhibited pressure build-up and flow on several occasions during swabbing operations. Gas samples were taken and sent to the laboratory for compositional analysis, with the results pending.

At the conclusion of operations, the water level in the well stabilised above the perforations. The final completion configuration of the well will be determined after further drilling to the south-east,up-dip from Enterprise 16-1, where re-mapping shows the structural high to lie. Follow-up wells are set to target this structural high where significantly larger gas columns are expected - initially via an exploratory water well and then with further helium wells.

Sammons 315310C helium well (Serenity prospect, 50% BNL)

Vecta Oil & Gas, the operator of the Sammons Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), notified Blue Star that the Sammons 315310C well is expected to spud on Monday US time.

The Sammons Ranch OGDP consists of four (4) proposed helium exploration wells located in the AMI agreed between Blue Star (50%, non-operated interest), Prospero Oil and Gas LLC (Prospero) (25%, non-operated interest) and Vecta (25% operating interest) (see BNL ASX announcement of 22 December 2021).

The AMI includes Blue Star's Serenity prospect, located immediately south-east of its Galactica and Pegasus prospects where the Company announced the three significant discoveries (JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3) during the quarter.

September 2022 quarter drilling

Planned Las Animas drilling activities during the current quarter include:

Sammons 315310C helium well at Serenity (in progress, operated by Vecta).

Two further exploratory water wells at Galactica/Pegasus. These are set to utilise the rig from the Sammons 315310C well and are located to further test the extent of the gas filled closures ahead of additional helium appraisal and development wells.

Targeted commencement of program of four State helium wells (9, 16, 35, 36) at Galactica/Pegasus, subject to final permitting.

Well permitting

Galactica/Pegasus prospects (100% BNL)

On 20 July 2022, Blue Star advised that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) hearing to approve the applications for the Oil and Gas Development Plans relating to the State 9, State 16, State 35 and State 36 helium wells at Galactica/Pegasus had been deferred by the COGCC from 19 July 2022 to 10 August 2022.

The State 9, State 16, State 35 and State 36 helium wells are four of a total of 29 helium exploration well locations at Galactica/Pegasus currently in the permitting pipeline. These wells follow up Blue Star's recent discoveries in the JXSN#1, JXSN#2 and JXSN#3 wells. Subject to final permitting, Blue Star continues to target drilling of all four of these wells during H2 2022.

The specific locations of these four prospective wells are shown in Figure 1 below.

