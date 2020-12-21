Blue Star Helium : Significant New Leasing and Operations Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 December 2020

SIGNIFICANT NEW LEASING AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

New leasing of 32,858 gross (32,858 net) acres secured over Galactica, Pegasus and other prospects

Total lease position now approx. 215,000 gross (160,000 net) acres

Independent prospective resources for Galactica and Pegasus expected soon

Site visits completed for potential additional well locations over Galactica, Pegasus, Voyager, Galileo and Enterprise prospects.

Maiden drilling campaign to begin after receipt of permit approvals which are expected early in the new year

Blue Star Helium Ltd ("Blue Star" or the "Company") (ASX:BNL) is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 32,858 gross (32,858 net) acres within the highly prospective Las Animas County region of Colorado.

The Company's total leasehold position in Las Animas County is now approximately 215,000 gross (160,000 net) acres.

The new leases were acquired for US$470,253.50 at the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") auction on 17 December 2020.

In mid-November, the Company announced the expansion of its maiden drilling campaign to a minimum of three wells and up to five wells to test several prospects in its portfolio in addition to Enterprise. The US team has completed a further site visit to evaluate a potential follow-up location at Enterprise as well assess potential well locations at the Galactica, Pegasus, Voyager, and Galileo prospects with permit applications to follow.

The maiden drilling campaign will begin after receipt of permit approvals which are expected early in the new year. The Company will update the market as permits are approved.

Blue Star Managing Director, Joanne Kendrick, said: "Blue Star is excited to acquire these additional leases including, in particular, those over our Galactica and Pegasus prospects where we expect to publish an independent resource report in January.

"We're looking forward to an incredibly active 2021 with our recent A$6million placement ensuring we are well-funded to deliver our maiden drilling campaign as well as additional strategic leasing acquisitions."

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Kendrick

Managing Director info@bluestarhelium.com

Blue Star Helium Limited | ASX:BNL

Unit 6, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco, WA, 6008

ACN 009 230 835 | info@bluestarhelium.com | www.bluestarhelium.com