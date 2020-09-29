Log in
MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Blue Star Limited    500067   INE472A01039

BLUE STAR LIMITED

(500067)
  Report
Beckham's Guild Esports raises £20 million ahead of Friday debut in London

09/29/2020 | 09:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former soccer player and MLS team owner David Beckham speaks during an interview in the Manhattan borough of New York City

David Beckham's Guild Esports has raised 20 million pounds ($25.73 million) and plans to make its debut on the London Stock Exchange on Friday, making the former England soccer captain's esports enterprise the first to go public in Britain.

The company said on Tuesday its oversubscribed offering of 250 million shares was priced at 8 pence per ordinary share.

Guild, which claims that some esport tournaments were attracting a bigger audience than the Wimbledon tennis championship, cycling's Tour de France and golf's U.S. Open, is banking on Beckham's global influence and following to support its business.

The former soccer star will hold a 4.78% stake in the company following the initial public offering, making him the fourth-largest shareholder, according to a prospectus that has been approved by the UK Listing Authority.

Other investors in Guild include Toro Consulting Ltd, the Blue Star Capital Plc, and Schroder Investment Management Ltd.

The esports enterprise, which posted a net loss of 1.2 million pounds in the 10 months ended June 30, plans to use the proceeds from the share placing to recruit new players and invest in its brand.

Zeus Capital Limited and Mirabaud Securities Limited are the joint brokers on the offering.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Financials
Sales 2021 43 438 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2021 729 M 9,88 M 9,88 M
Net Debt 2021 3 889 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,8x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 62 296 M 844 M 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 704
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart BLUE STAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blue Star Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE STAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 523,07 INR
Last Close Price 651,20 INR
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vir Suneel Advani Vice Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Balasubramanian Thiagarajan Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Neeraj Basur Group Chief Financial Officer
D. H. Roy VP-Research & Development & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE STAR LIMITED-22.73%849
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.27.28%54 486
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-19.15%46 828
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC1.79%30 833
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-8.58%29 084
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB43.17%12 923
