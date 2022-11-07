Blue Star : Postal Ballot

BLUE STAR LIMITED CIN: L28920MH1949PLC006870 Registered Office: Kasturi Buildings, Mohan T Advani Chowk, Jamshedji Tata Road, Mumbai 400 020. Tel: +91 22 6665 4000, +91 22 6654 4000; Fax: +91 22 6665 4151 Website: www.bluestarindia.com; Email: investorrelations@bluestarindia.com POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE Dear Member(s), NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108, 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules"), Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), read with General Circular No.14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021 read with other relevant circulars including General Circular No. 3/2022 dated May 5, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (the "MCA Circulars") and any other applicable provisions, of the Act, rules, regulations, circulars and notifications (including any statutory modification(s), clarification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), to transact the item of special business as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice proposed to be passed by the Members of Blue Star Limited ("the Company") through remote e-voting i.e. voting through electronics means. The Board of Directors (the "Board') have appointed Mr Bharat R Upadhyay (Membership No. FCS 5436), failing him Mr Bhaskar Upadhyay (Membership No. FCS 8663) Partners of M/s N L Bhatia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot through remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. In compliance with the provisions of Section 108, 110 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with Rules framed thereunder, Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings ("SS-2"), the Company has engaged National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL'), an authorised agency, to provide remote e-voting facility to its Members. The procedure for remote e-voting is provided in the Notes to this Postal Ballot Notice. In compliance with the requirements of MCA Circulars, the Company will send Postal Ballot Notice by email, only to those members who have registered their email addresses with the Company or depository/depository participants and the communication of assent/dissent of the members will only take place through the remote e-voting system. Hence, hard copy of the Postal Ballot Notice along with postal ballot forms and pre-paid business envelope is not being sent to the Members. Further, the Company has made necessary arrangements for the Members to register their e- mail address. Therefore, those Members who have not yet registered their e-mail address are requested to register the same by following the procedure set out in the Notes to the Postal Ballot Notice. Page 1 of 16

After completion of scrutiny of the votes, the Scrutinizer will submit his Report to the Chairman, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Managing Director, Group Chief Financial Officer, or Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company ('officials'). The results of the voting conducted through postal ballot (through the remote e-voting process) along with Scrutinizer's Report will be announced by either of the aforesaid officials of the Company on or before Monday, December 12, 2022 at any time before 5 pm. The Board of Directors of the Company now propose to obtain the consent of the members by way of Postal Ballot for the matters as considered in the Special Resolutions appended below. The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102, 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act pertaining to the said Resolutions setting out material facts and the reasons for the Resolutions is also annexed. You are requested to peruse the proposed Resolutions along with the Explanatory Statement and thereafter record your assent or dissent by means of remote e-voting facility provided by the Company. SPECIAL BUSINESSES 1. Alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 4, 13 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 including any statutory modifications thereof and subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai and such other authorities, as may be applicable in this regard, the object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby altered as under: The existing title of Clause III be deleted and the following title be substituted in its place:

IIIA " THE OBJECTS TO BE PURSUED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS

INCORPORATION ARE" The existing object clauses from 1 to 13 will continue to be numbered 1 to 13 under the title clause III(A) respectively, and will henceforth be considered as "objects to be pursued by the Company on its incorporation" instead of "objects for which the Company is established". The existing object clauses from 50 to 53 be renumbered as 14 to 17 under the title clause III(A) respectively, and will henceforth be considered as "objects to be pursued by the Company on its incorporation" instead of "objects for which the Company is established". After the object Clause no 17, add the following title: Page 2 of 16