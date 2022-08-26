Blue Star Opportunities : announces new board member.

New Director to contribute business process expertise

RENO, NV, August 25, 2022 Blue Star Opportunities Corp. (The "Company") (OTC: BSTO), announces today the nomination of a new Director, Ms. Teri Miller, an experienced leader with a long business management career at major companies such as Apple, Disney and DreamWorks.

Teri has worked for Ralph Lauren asBuyer and Managing Director, then served as Vice President of Retail for DreamWorks as they entered into a joint venture with Sega and Universal Studios to create GameWorks. She also served as Pro Bono Retail Consultant for Rebuild LA, a project under LAs Mayor after rioting destroyed much of South Central. She quantified $470M in unmet demand which helped secure federal subsidies for retail development in LAs most underserved urban neighborhoods.

In Tech, Teri has applied project management, change management and business process reengineering to create value and achieve board objectives in a broad range of industries including genetic research at Ceres Biotech, art conservation at The Getty, and the roll up of 5 loan origination companies into one $24B fintech corporation for Sterling Capital Partners. She has also managed the development of software at Disney, a manufacturing platform at Bell-Riddell-Giro, and product launch and retail store systems at Apple. Teri is now actively involved in supporting start-ups in product development and business strategy advisory.

Teris vast experience and enthusiasm will surely make a great contribution on our Board says Laurel Harris, BSTOs president and CEO

About Blue Star Opportunities Corp

Blue Star Opportunities Corp. is now a developer and supplier of entertainment and media products for a fast-evolving marketplace with an ever-growing demand for meaningful, relevant, and consciously creative productions. The Company expects that the management and deployment of media assets offers a unique opportunity for expanding the business and building shareholder value. Previously the Company had been a supplier of ecofriendly flooring materials. More information and details on our performance can be found in our filing on OTCmarkets.

Our production affiliate, Laurel Leaf Productions, explores bolder, often delicate topics, with grace, all the while seeking to inspire humanity to greater levels of connection with themselves and each other. The companys value for tolerance, compassion and creativity speaks to its vow to create entertainment that offers better human connections for and to the world around us.

Our CEO Laurel Harris unites an award-winning team of entertainment professionals with her decades long experience in the entertainment industry. Working alongside teams from the BBC and PBS, she traveled the world to film such notable figures as Nobel Peace Laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, fueling her passion to create media content that highlights underserved populations. Harris has been recognized with an EMMY, multiple NATOA, and TELLY awards for producing.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press releasemay contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance ofthe Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management;sbest possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations,fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company;s products and services, theimpact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As aresult, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

Media Contact:

Laurel Harris at 303-915-7866 or laurel@laurelleafproductions.com

Website: www.laurelleafproductions.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/laurelharrisactor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurelharrisactor/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/laurelharrisac t