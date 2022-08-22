Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Blue Star Opportunities Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSTO   US0960601088

BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES CORP.

(BSTO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:21 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.0481 USD   -0.85%
05:26pBLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES : announces production slate for 2022 with Award-winning screenplays.
PU
08/09BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES : Notification of Late Filing
PU
08/05BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES : affiliate launches new film production division
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Star Opportunities : announces production slate for 2022 with Award-winning screenplays.

08/22/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Star Opportunities announces production slate for 2022 with Award-winning screenplays.Press Release | 08/22/2022

Blue Star Opportunities announces production slate for 2022 with Award-winning screenplays.

Blue Star Opportunities transition into a full-fledged media and entertainment enterprise is well under way.

RENO, NV, August 22nd, 2022 Blue Star Opportunities Corp. (The "Company") (OTC: BSTO), announces today that its Laurel Leaf Productions affiliate is increasing the number of projects being planned, a development that will have a positive impact on the asset base of the Company as well as building up future revenue generating propertiesIncluded in the process was the launch of yet another production entity called 47, in Malibu, California.

Laurel Harris, the companys head of media and productions is creating even more momentum with new projects being developed with award-winning talents in the companys pipeline.

Pink Boa is a feature film that examines the impact of sex-trafficking through the innocent eyes of a teen girl grappling with sexuality, family and social acceptance, while reminding us that predators are not always who they seem.

I Met Her At Birkenau explores the more obscure side of concentration camp life in Nazi Germany through the manipulation of a brilliant girl determined to save her family no matter what the cost.

47 was co-written by Harris and Laurie Clemmens Maier, who also wrote Pink Boa and the award-winning screenplay, I Met Her At Birkenau. Maier is an accomplished screenwriter whose lengthy awards list includes the American Movie Awards, New York City International Screenplay Awards, Scriptapalooza Screenplay Competition, and winner of Best Feature Script at theCalifornia Womens Film Festival, and a Silver Winner at the WRPN Womens International Film Festival.

For more information on these and other projects,please visit laurelleafproductions.com

About Laurel Leaf Productions

Launched by Company head of media and production, Emmy-winning producer and renowned actress Laurel Harris, Laurel Leaf Productions explores bolder, often delicate topics, with grace, all the while seeking to inspire humanity to greater levels of connection with themselves and each other. The companys value for tolerance, compassion and creativity speaks to its vow to create entertainment that offers better human connections for and to the world around us.

Harris unites an award-winning team of entertainment professionals with her decades long experience in the entertainment industry. Working alongside teams from the BBC and PBS, she traveled the world to film such notable figures as Nobel Peace Laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, fueling her passion to create media content that highlights underserved populations. Harris has been recognized with an EMMY, multiple NATOA, and TELLY awards for producing.

About Blue Star Opportunities Corp

Blue Star Opportunities Corp. is now a developer and supplier of entertainment and media products for a fast-evolving marketplace with an ever-growing demand for meaningful, relevant, and consciously creative productions. The Company expects that the management and deployment of media assets offers a unique opportunity for expanding the business and building shareholder value. Previously the Company had been a supplier of ecofriendly flooring materials. More information and details on our performance can be found in our filing on OTCmarkets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press releasemay contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance ofthe Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management'sbest possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations,fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company;s products and services, theimpact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As aresult, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

Media Contact: Laurel Harris at 303-915-7866 or laurel@laurelleafproductions.com

###

Website: www.laurelleafproductions.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/laurelharrisactor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurelharrisactor/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/laurelharrisac t

Disclaimer

Blue Star Opportunities Corp. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES CORP.
05:26pBLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES : announces production slate for 2022 with Award-winning screenpla..
PU
08/09BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES : Notification of Late Filing
PU
08/05BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES : affiliate launches new film production division
PU
06/15BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES : signs deal to acquire media assets Due diligence expected to be ..
PU
2017BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES CORP. : Releases a Letter to Shareholders
MW
2016Blue Star Opportunities Corp. Announces Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2014Blue Star Opportunities Corp. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2015
CI
2013Blue Star Opportunities Corp. Announces Earnings Guidance for Fourth Quarter of 2013
CI
2013Blue Star Opportunities Corp. Announces Earnings Results for the Year 2012; to Open New..
CI
2013Blue Star Opportunities Corp. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 2013
CI
More news
Chart BLUE STAR OPPORTUNITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blue Star Opportunities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hozer Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Philippe Dorget President, Secretary & Director
Michael Berman Assistant Secretary
Michel Dab Treasurer
Luca Laurentiu Sales Director