Blue Star Opportunities announces production slate for 2022 with Award-winning screenplays.Press Release | 08/22/2022

Blue Star Opportunities transition into a full-fledged media and entertainment enterprise is well under way.

RENO, NV, August 22nd, 2022 Blue Star Opportunities Corp. (The "Company") (OTC: BSTO), announces today that its Laurel Leaf Productions affiliate is increasing the number of projects being planned, a development that will have a positive impact on the asset base of the Company as well as building up future revenue generating propertiesIncluded in the process was the launch of yet another production entity called 47, in Malibu, California.

Laurel Harris, the companys head of media and productions is creating even more momentum with new projects being developed with award-winning talents in the companys pipeline.

Pink Boa is a feature film that examines the impact of sex-trafficking through the innocent eyes of a teen girl grappling with sexuality, family and social acceptance, while reminding us that predators are not always who they seem.

I Met Her At Birkenau explores the more obscure side of concentration camp life in Nazi Germany through the manipulation of a brilliant girl determined to save her family no matter what the cost.

47 was co-written by Harris and Laurie Clemmens Maier, who also wrote Pink Boa and the award-winning screenplay, I Met Her At Birkenau. Maier is an accomplished screenwriter whose lengthy awards list includes the American Movie Awards, New York City International Screenplay Awards, Scriptapalooza Screenplay Competition, and winner of Best Feature Script at theCalifornia Womens Film Festival, and a Silver Winner at the WRPN Womens International Film Festival.

For more information on these and other projects,please visit laurelleafproductions.com

About Laurel Leaf Productions

Launched by Company head of media and production, Emmy-winning producer and renowned actress Laurel Harris, Laurel Leaf Productions explores bolder, often delicate topics, with grace, all the while seeking to inspire humanity to greater levels of connection with themselves and each other. The companys value for tolerance, compassion and creativity speaks to its vow to create entertainment that offers better human connections for and to the world around us.

Harris unites an award-winning team of entertainment professionals with her decades long experience in the entertainment industry. Working alongside teams from the BBC and PBS, she traveled the world to film such notable figures as Nobel Peace Laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, fueling her passion to create media content that highlights underserved populations. Harris has been recognized with an EMMY, multiple NATOA, and TELLY awards for producing.

About Blue Star Opportunities Corp

Blue Star Opportunities Corp. is now a developer and supplier of entertainment and media products for a fast-evolving marketplace with an ever-growing demand for meaningful, relevant, and consciously creative productions. The Company expects that the management and deployment of media assets offers a unique opportunity for expanding the business and building shareholder value. Previously the Company had been a supplier of ecofriendly flooring materials. More information and details on our performance can be found in our filing on OTCmarkets.

Media Contact: Laurel Harris at 303-915-7866 or laurel@laurelleafproductions.com

Website: www.laurelleafproductions.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/laurelharrisactor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurelharrisactor/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/laurelharrisac t