BLUE THUNDER MINING INC.
PDF Report : Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Stock price

Equities

BLUE

CA09607H2090

Diversified Mining

Market Closed - Bourse de Toronto
Other stock markets
 11:00:00 2023-07-12 am EDT
0.0500 CAD -.--% -.--% +6.38%
Aug. 28 Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Jul. 20 Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Acquires Lithium Project in Nevada CI
Financials

Sales 2022 * - Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 1.74 M 1.26 M
Net income 2022 -2.00 M -1.45 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
-
Net cash position 2022 38,324 27,733 Net cash position 2023 * - 0 EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-0,66x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees -
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 79.18%
Chart Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Acquires Lithium Project in Nevada CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. acquired lithium exploration project from GGL Resources Corp.. CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Package of 11 exploration properties in the Yukon Territory from Chad Williams for CAD 1.2 million. CI
Analog Gold Inc. cancelled the acquisition of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. in a reverse merger transaction. CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.25 million in funding from Analog Gold Inc. CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.25 million in funding from Analog Gold Inc. CI
Analog Gold Inc. signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Blue Thunder Mining Inc. for CAD 37.5 million in a reverse merger transaction. CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc Completes Its Recent Diamond- Drilling Program on its Muus Property, Part of the Company's 51,000 Hectare Muus Gold Project CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Commences Drilling At Muus Gold Property CI
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.076 million in funding CI
Press releases Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

Blue Thunder Mining to Present a Live-Video Webinar for Its Focus on Critical Metals AQ
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. to Focus on Critical Metals AQ
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Provides Update on Analog Gold Inc. RTO AQ
Blue Thunder MINING INC. to Combine with Analog Gold Inc. AQ
Highs and lows

Current year
0.05
Extreme 0.045
0.08
1 year
0.02
Extreme 0.0235
0.08
3 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0235
0.71
5 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0235
0.94
10 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0235
0.94
Managers and Directors - Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Dusty Nicol CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 67 2022
Donna McLean DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 69 2021
Chad Williams CHM
 Chairman 57 2017
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Chad Williams CHM
 Chairman 57 2017
Dusty Nicol CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 67 2022
Philippe Girard BRD
 Director/Board Member 49 -
Company Profile

Blue Thunder Mining Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of gold properties in Quebec, Ontario, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in five non-contiguous mineral exploration properties near Chibougamau, Quebec. The properties cover approximately 52,000 hectares (ha) and include the Muus, Muus East, Nisk, Fancamp and Embry properties, which together comprise the Muus Project (the Project). The Muus Project is located in the southern part of the James Bay area of the Province of Quebec, about 30 kilometers (km) south of Chapais and 50 km southwest of Chibougamau, within the eastern end of the Abitibi Greenstone belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold, as well as for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, with associated base and precious metals. A series of ductile and brittle faultsets and splays transect the Project, including the Guercheville Deformation Zone.
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2023-11-23 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. Stock Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
+6.38% 1 M $
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-0.50% 146 B $
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-8.71% 109 B $
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
-22.46% 63 795 M $
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
-13.64% 36 672 M $
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
+7.21% 32 206 M $
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
-37.03% 29 881 M $
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
-4.65% 18 341 M $
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
-5.65% 15 432 M $
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
-21.55% 10 924 M $
Integrated Mining
