Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Stock price
Equities
BLUE
CA09607H2090
Diversified Mining
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0500 CAD
|-.--%
|-.--%
|+6.38%
|Aug. 28
|Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Jul. 20
|Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Acquires Lithium Project in Nevada
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2022 *
|-
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|1.74 M 1.26 M
|Net income 2022
|-2.00 M -1.45 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
-
|Net cash position 2022
|38,324 27,733
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-0,66x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2022
-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|79.18%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
|Current year
|+6.38%
More quotes
Current year
0.05
0.08
1 year
0.02
0.08
3 years
0.02
0.71
5 years
0.02
0.94
10 years
0.02
0.94
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Dusty Nicol CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|67
|2022
Donna McLean DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|69
|2021
Chad Williams CHM
|Chairman
|57
|2017
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Chad Williams CHM
|Chairman
|57
|2017
Dusty Nicol CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|67
|2022
Philippe Girard BRD
|Director/Board Member
|49
|-
More about the company
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of gold properties in Quebec, Ontario, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in five non-contiguous mineral exploration properties near Chibougamau, Quebec. The properties cover approximately 52,000 hectares (ha) and include the Muus, Muus East, Nisk, Fancamp and Embry properties, which together comprise the Muus Project (the Project). The Muus Project is located in the southern part of the James Bay area of the Province of Quebec, about 30 kilometers (km) south of Chapais and 50 km southwest of Chibougamau, within the eastern end of the Abitibi Greenstone belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold, as well as for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, with associated base and precious metals. A series of ductile and brittle faultsets and splays transect the Project, including the Guercheville Deformation Zone.
SectorDiversified Mining
Calendar
2023-11-23 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+6.38%
|1 M $
|-0.50%
|146 B $
|-8.71%
|109 B $
|-22.46%
|63 795 M $
|-13.64%
|36 672 M $
|+7.21%
|32 206 M $
|-37.03%
|29 881 M $
|-4.65%
|18 341 M $
|-5.65%
|15 432 M $
|-21.55%
|10 924 M $