    BLUE   CA09607H1001

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC.

(BLUE)
Blue Thunder Announces Appointment of JP Lariviere to Board

06/10/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Patrick (JP) Lariviere to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

"We are very happy to welcome Jean-Patrick Lariviere to Blue Thunder's Board of Directors," commented Chad Williams. "JP's extensive knowledge of global capital markets -- with a focus on Quebec -- provides a most valuable addition to our Board. He is strongly connected and is a dynamic entrepreneur that is well-respected, particularly in the financial community. His banking and strategic finance experience is an ideal complement to our team as we focus on building value and momentum with our strategic gold assets".

Jean-Patrick Lariviere brings more than 20 years in banking, investment banking and corporate finance experience. He has led a successful career as an investment banker and was Managing Partner of the Canadian operations of Oaklins Investment Bank, a global firm focused on mid-market corporate finance mergers and acquisitions. Prior to his work with Oaklins, he was a banker with UBS and Landsbankinn where he oversaw the Canadian operations for various structured products. He is currently President of Sekurcorp, a North American private equity fund focussed on acquiring and managing defensive security services and equipment companies.

The Company also announces that Ms. Elaine Ellingham has resigned from the Board.

"Elaine was involved in Blue Thunder from the very beginning. She has been an extremely valuable Board member especially regarding capital markets, corporate governance, and geology. We were extremely lucky to benefit from her expertise especially through our go-public process. She will continue to assist BLUE as an advisor," said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director of Blue Thunder.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is a gold-focused growth company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 52,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
401 Bay Street, Suite 2704, P.O. Box 4, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4
(647) 848-1009

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87246


© Newsfilecorp 2021
