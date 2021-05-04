Log in
    BLUE   CA09607H1001

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC.

(BLUE)
Blue Thunder Appoints Jean Francois Metail As Senior Technical Advisor

05/04/2021 | 09:30am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean François Métail has become Senior Technical Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Métail held increasing responsibilities with Detour Gold Corp. from 2012 to 2017, serving as Vice President of Exploration and Mineral Resources Management, and with Barrick Gold Corporation as Director and Senior Geologist and reserve strategist in Quebec, Chile, Arizona and Ontario from 1999 to 2012. Prior to that he was Project Geologist for Placer Dome Canada Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. from the Université de Montréal, with a major degree in Geology, and a Citation Program in Geostatistics from the University of Alberta.

Robert Cinits has stepped down from his position as President and CEO. Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director of Blue Thunder, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as Interim CEO. The resignation and interim appointments will take effect immediately.

Chad Williams commented, "We are excited to have Jean François join the team to lead the development and growth of Blue Thunder and the Muus Project going forward. Jean François has a proven track record for building shareholder value and his experience is a key compliment to Blue Thunder's board and management. On behalf of the Board, we express our sincerest gratitude to Robert Cinits for his dedication to the Company and wish him every success ahead."

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is a gold-focused company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 52,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director
Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
401 Bay Street, Suite 2704, P.O. Box 4, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4
(647) 848-1009

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82804


© Newsfilecorp 2021
