    BLUE   CA09607H1001

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC.

(BLUE)
Blue Thunder Grants Stock Options

06/02/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options to Mr. Jean François Métail, newly appointed as Senior Technical Advisor, to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.055 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant and vest as to one-half on the date of grant and one-half on the 6-month anniversary therefrom.

Mr. Métail will lead the development and growth of Blue Thunder and the Muus Project going forward.

Mr. Chad Williams will step down as Interim CEO and remains Executive Chairman and Director of the Company.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is a gold-focused company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 52,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
401 Bay Street, Suite 2704, P.O. Box 4, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4
(647) 848-1009

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86257


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,01 M -2,50 M -2,50 M
Net cash 2020 3,09 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,64 M 4,68 M 4,69 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart BLUE THUNDER MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chad Patrick Williams Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elaine Ellingham Director
Philippe Girard Director
Rick Paolone Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE THUNDER MINING INC.-57.69%5
BHP GROUP12.77%175 342
RIO TINTO PLC15.27%147 249
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC34.52%57 238
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.48%37 906
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)47.90%19 687