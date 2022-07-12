Blue Thunder Mining : Announces Appointment of Dorian L. Nicol to the Board

View

Toronto, Ontario, July 11, 2022 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE, OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") is very pleased to the announce the appointment of Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, B.Sc. M.A., to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Nicol, a graduate (B.Sc.) in Earth Sciences from M.I.T. with a Masters in Geology from Indiana University, has over 45 years of global experience in gold exploration and mining involving virtually every type of gold deposit in a variety of geologic settings. He has designed and managed successful gold exploration programs throughout North and South America, as well as Africa, Russia and Papua New Guinea. At Jerritt Canyon, Nevada he designed and managed the exploration program which culminated in the discovery of over 1.5 million ounces of gold, while his early work in Papua New Guinea attributed to the recognition of the large porphyry system in the Eastern Highlands which became known as the K92 gold deposit. In Kyrgyzstan's Tulkubash oxide deposit, his efforts added over 600,000 ounces of gold to the resource in the first year.

In addition to his exploration expertise, Mr. Nicol has managed the construction, development and operations of open-pit and underground gold mines in Mexico and Nevada. He has also conducted due diligence processes for gold projects at every stage of development for a number of investment funds and corporate acquisitions. He has held senior corporate positions for several publicly listed companies, and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, CP (JORC), Registered Geologist, and Chartered Geologist. He is fluent in six languages.

"We are very fortunate to welcome Dusty to Blue Thunder's Board of Directors," commented Chad Williams, non-executive chair. "Dusty's career in mining is as distinguished as they come - the consummate geologist with highly successful management and operational expertise. His well-rounded experience will be of immense value to the Company as we expand our gold portfolio."

The Company also announces that Mr. Louis Gariepy has decided to resign from the Board to pursue other interests. "We are indeed very grateful to Louis for his contributions and expert guidance during his term on the Board and wish him much happiness and success," remarked Chad Williams.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE, OTCQB:BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district of Quebec with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The project is situated on the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources Lac Surprise to the south and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake to the north with excellent highway and road access. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile

and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams,

Non-Executive Chairman and Director

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

401 Bay Street, Suite 2704,

P.O. Box 4, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties. This news release contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in the Chibougamau District in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploration thereof.