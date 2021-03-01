Log in
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV:BLUE) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Robert Cinits, President & CEO, will be presenting on March 4th at 10:20 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
Robert Cinits
914-506-7933
cslater@bluethundermining.com
https://bluethundermining.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2021
