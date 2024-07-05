Blue Thunder Mining Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of gold properties in Quebec, Ontario, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in five non-contiguous mineral exploration properties near Chibougamau, Quebec. The properties cover approximately 52,000 hectares (ha) and include the Muus, Muus East, Nisk, Fancamp and Embry properties, which together comprise the Muus Project (the Project). The Muus Project is located in the southern part of the James Bay area of the Province of Quebec, about 30 kilometers (km) south of Chapais and 50 km southwest of Chibougamau, within the eastern end of the Abitibi Greenstone belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold, as well as for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, with associated base and precious metals. A series of ductile and brittle faultsets and splays transect the Project, including the Guercheville Deformation Zone.

Sector Diversified Mining