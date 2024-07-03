Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (the "Company"), announces that its previously announced name change to Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. will be effective on Friday, July 5, 2024. The Company's trading symbol is not being changed and will continue to be BLUE.

Muus Project Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it is commencing its 2024 exploration campaign at its Muus Gold Project in Chibougamau, Québec. The campaign was designed in collaboration with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") and approved by the IAMGOLD-Orbec Technical Committee.

The Muus Project comprises about 25,250 hectares in the richly endowed Chibougamau-Chapais district, which has historically produced over 3 billion pounds of copper and 4 million ounces of gold. Muus is located at the intersection of two mineralised structures, which respectively host IAMGOLD's multi-million-ounce Nelligan Gold Project and the high-grade (over 12 g/t Au) Monster Lake Gold Project. Previous work on the Muus Project has identified several mineralised occurrences and documented the potential for both Nelligan and Monster Lake style gold mineralisation as well as for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-gold mineralisation.

The Company's CEO, Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, commented, "We are very excited to be restarting exploration work at our Muus Gold Project. The proposed work program has benefited enormously from the participation of the IAMGOLD team with their in-depth understanding of the district's geology and mineralisation. This collaboration, together with our enhanced understanding of the styles of mineralisation and targets at Muus, will enable us to implement a highly focused and cost-effective exploration program. The objective will be to define high-quality drill targets for testing this autumn and winter."

Exploration Program

The upcoming program will comprise of:

Geologic mapping and geochemical sampling

Geophysics (Induced Polarization)

Glacial till sampling

The objective of the program is to define targets for drilling during this winter.

Geologic Mapping and Geochemical Sampling

Geologic mapping and geochemical sampling will be undertaken in specific areas with the objective of better defining the style(s) of mineralisation and identifying targets for future drilling. This work will be undertaken in five areas (see Figure 1):

Area A - Lac Bernard Sud showing . The objective of this fieldwork is to document the structural setting of the orogenic style on mineralisation of the Lac Bernard area. This area hosts a significant gold in glacial till anomaly (up to 36 grains of gold per sample) and is believed favorable for Nelligan-style gold mineralisation. Drilling in this area in 2022 was not able to reach the target depth but displayed hydrothermal alteration consistent with an orogenic gold mineralising system.

. The objective of this fieldwork is to document the structural setting of the orogenic style on mineralisation of the Lac Bernard area. This area hosts a significant gold in glacial till anomaly (up to 36 grains of gold per sample) and is believed favorable for Nelligan-style gold mineralisation. Drilling in this area in 2022 was not able to reach the target depth but displayed hydrothermal alteration consistent with an orogenic gold mineralising system. Area B - Chesbar and Lac Rane areas . The objective of this fieldwork is to prospect in the areas around VMS showings (including massive chalcopyrite) in the northern part of the claims. The program will also test for continuity of the mineralisation between the three known showings.

. The objective of this fieldwork is to prospect in the areas around VMS showings (including massive chalcopyrite) in the northern part of the claims. The program will also test for continuity of the mineralisation between the three known showings. Area C - Inflexion along the Guercheville Deformation Zone (GDZ). The objective of this fieldwork is to evaluate the prospectivity along a part of the GDZ, where it curves from an E-W strike to an WNW-ESE strike. Structural complexities are prospective for orogenic gold systems.





Figure 1 - Distribution of areas for geologic mapping and geochemical sampling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/215242_d57ca8a594178a38_001full.jpg

Geophysics (Induced Polarization)

The objectives of the Induced Polarization (IP) surveys are:

Northern IP (Lac des Sables): define drilling targets near the Lac des Sables mineralised occurrence. The Lac des Sables showing (Cu, Zn, Ag) is a poorly documented mineralised area (VMS possibly) located in the neck of a fold, in the Obatogamau Formation (i.e., lithological and structural setting similar to these of the nearby Monster Lake Gold Project). The objective of the IP survey is to identify sulfide bodies to be tested by drilling.

Southern IP (Lac des Vents / PS-3): define drilling targets near the Lac des Vents / PS-3 mineralised occurrence. The Lac des Vents / PS-3 showing is a gold mineralisation located along an E-W striking fault (GDZ). The aim of the IP survey is to identify anomalies to be tested by drilling.





Figure 2 - Geological setting of the proposed IP surveys (red lines).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/215242_d57ca8a594178a38_002full.jpg

Glacial Till Sampling

Later in the field season, the Company intends to conduct infill glacial till sampling to the east of Lac Bernard. The aim of this survey is to identify additional gold anomalies along the GDZ and to locate the source of the significant gold anomalies (up to 36 grains of gold per sample) detected in 2021 by a till survey (see Figure 3). The details of this program are still being defined.





Figure 3 - Geological setting of the proposed till survey (dashed black lines).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/215242_d57ca8a594178a38_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, the Company's CEO (PG, FAusIMM, Member of I'Ordre des géologues du Québec), who is a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Gold Project is prospective for gold mineralisation and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 5-million-ounce Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 12.5% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Gold Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralisation, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, info@bluethundermining.com.

