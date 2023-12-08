Official BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Mr. Chad Williams announces the acquisition of 1,628,572 Common Shares of Blue Thunder Mining Inc (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue" or the "Company") at a price of $0.07 per Share.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror held 7,734,494 Common Shares representing approximately 20.91% of the outstanding issued and outstanding Common Shares on a nondiluted basis or 23.70% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of 322,194 Warrants and 1,034,225 stock options held by the Acquiror).

As a result of the acquisition of 1,628,572 Common Shares, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 9,363,066 common shares, representing approximately 18.98% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis or 21.15% on an undiluted basis on a partially diluted basis (assuming only the exercise of all of 322,194 Warrants and 1,034,225 stock options held by the Acquiror).

Mr. Williams acquired the securities described herein for investment purposes and subject to applicable securities laws provisions, may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of securities of the Company from time to time depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Williams in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

This news release supersedes the release issued by Chad Williams on Nov 5, 2023, which inadvertently stated an incorrect number of shares held by Mr. Williams post the recent acquisition of 1,628,572 shares.

For further information, please contact:

Chad Williams

5859 Hwy 35

Fenelon Falls ON K0M 1N0

Tel: 416 642-1807

info@bluethundermining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190382