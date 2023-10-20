Blue Water Biotech, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 6.87 million compared to USD 4.26 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 0.36 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 0.36 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was USD 9.71 million compared to USD 6.34 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.61 compared to USD 0.7 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.61 compared to USD 0.7 a year ago.
October 20, 2023 at 05:13 pm EDT
