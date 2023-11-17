Blue Water Biotech, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 5.35 million compared to USD 3.87 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31 compared to USD 0.27 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31 compared to USD 0.27 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was USD 15.06 million compared to USD 10.2 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.92 compared to USD 0.94 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.92 compared to USD 0.94 a year ago.
Blue Water Biotech, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 17, 2023 at 05:23 pm EST
