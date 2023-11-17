Blue Water Biotech, Inc., formerly Blue Water Vaccines Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing transformational therapies to address significant health challenges globally. The Company is engaged in developing a streptococcus pneumonia vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent highly infectious middle ear infections, known as acute otitis media (AOM), in children, and prevention of pneumonia in the elderly. The Company is also developing a universal flu vaccine that provides protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a norovirus (NoV) shell and protrusion (S&P) nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including Marburg and monkeypox, among others. In addition, the Company is developing a Chlamydia vaccine candidate with the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio (UT Health).