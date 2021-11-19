Log in
Blue Water Petroleum : Attorney letter corrected

11/19/2021 | 09:24pm EST
JONATHAN D. LEINWAND, P.A.

November 2, 2021

OTC Markets Group, LLC 300 VESEY ST 12TH FL NEW YORK, NY 10282

18305 Biscayne Blvd.

Suite 200

Aventura, FL 33160

Tel: (954) 903-7856

Fax: (954) 252-4265

E-mail: jonathan@jdlpa.com

Re:

Blue Water Petroleum Corporation

Opinion of Counsel regarding Adequate Current Information

Dear Sir or Madam:

This firm has acted as legal counsel for Blue Water Petroleum Corporation("Company") and has been retained for the purpose of preparing this Opinion of Counsel, applying the applicable laws of the United States, regarding its corporate operations and level of disclosure of corporate information with regard to the Pink OTC Markets Disclosure Guidelines.

In the course of preparing this opinion, counsel has reviewed the following documents relating to the Company (together with the date they were posted through the OTC Disclosure and News Service, if applicable):

PUBLISH DATE

TITLE

PERIOD END DATE

11/01/2021

Quarterly Report-Updated report 11/1/2021

10/31/2020

10/17/2021

Annual Report- Updated 10/16/2021

07/31/2021

10/17/2021

Quarterly Report - Updated 10/16/2021

04/30/2021

10/17/2021

Semi-Annual Report - Updated 10/16/2021

01/31/2021

10/17/2021

Quarterly Report - Updated 10/16/2021

10/31/2020

10/17/2021

Annual Report- Updated 10/16/2021

07/31/2020

10/17/2021

Quarterly Report-Updated 10/16/2021

04/30/2020

10/17/2021

Semi-Annual Report - Updated 10/16/2021

01/31/2020

10/17/2021

Quarterly Report-Updated 10/16/2021

10/31/2019

Counsel has also examined other related corporate information as necessary and information provided by the Company's management for the purposes of this letter.

November 2, 2021

BWPC/OTC Markets

Page 2 of 3

Additionally, counsel has personally conferred with Jose Kriedler, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Dekhtyar the Company's Chief Strategic Officer, and Andrew Osichnuk, the Company's President/Treasurer/Secretary to discuss the information contained in the Company's disclosure statements.

The opinions and conclusions contained in this Opinion Letter are based upon documentation and facts made available to this firm and are solely based on the accuracy of those documents and facts. Further, counsel has reviewed all prior disclosures posted by the Company with OTC Disclosure and News Service, as amended and the Company. All such information is believed to be accurate and reliable. In the event that the facts and information in any or all of such documents are determined not to be true, this opinion is rescinded to and to be deemed null and void. Counsel has discussed the above documentation, and the underlying assumptions this firm is relying upon, with the management of the corporation.

The Company has 100,000,000 (One Hundred Million) authorized common shares and no Preferred Shares of which: 84,307,781 shares of common stock and 0 shares of Preferred Stock are issued and outstanding as of date hereof. The Company's fiscal year end is July 31.

The party responsible for the preparation of the unaudited financial statements of the Company is Andrew Osichnuk. Mr. Osichnuk is a financial banking expert. He was a founder and vice- president of Central European Bank, working with the administration of the president of Ukraine. From 1995 to 2000 he worked with financial institutions in Zurich, Budapest and Prague to raise funds for projects in Ukraine, Russia and Canada.

Company's Transfer Agent is:

Global Transfer, LLC

780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202 Deltona, FL 32725 813-344-4464

An inquiry to the transfer agent was the source of confirmation of the Company's shares outstanding. Additionally, a search of the SEC's EDGAR system confirmed that Global Transfer, LLC is a registered transfer agent.

Further, to inquiry of management and directors of the corporation, to the best of this firm's knowledge, neither the Company nor any person or entity holding at least five percent (5%) of the corporation's stock is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities law.

The Company states that it is not a shell company as defined in Rules 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

No person or entity other than OTC Markets is entitled to rely upon this opinion. OTC Markets, however, is granted full and complete permission and rights to publish this document via the

Jonathan D. Leinwand, P.A.

18305 Biscayne Blvd. • Suite 200 • Aventura, FL 33160

November 2, 2021

BWPC/OTC Markets

Page 3 of 3

OTC Disclosure and News Service for viewing by the general public and regulators. The public and OTC Markets Group may rely on the above in determining whether the Company has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The information which has been posted via OTC Disclosure and News Service constitutes adequate current public information, is available within the meaning of S.E.C. Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act, includes all the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from an issuer in order to publish a quotation for its securities pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and complies as to form with the OTC Markets Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information.

The author of this letter has been admitted to practice in the State of Florida and is a resident of the United States. The opinions expressed herein are in reference to the laws of the United States. The undersigned counsel is permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission and has not been prohibited from practice before the Commission. Counsel is not currently, nor has in the past five years, been the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. Additionally, during the last five years counsel has not been suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction and has not been charged in a civil or criminal case.

Counsel does not own any of the Company's securities and has no agreement to receive any of the Company's securities in the future.

Very Truly Yours,

JONATHAN D. LEINWAND, P.A.

By:____________________________

Jonathan D. Leinwand, Esq.

Jonathan D. Leinwand, P.A.

18305 Biscayne Blvd. • Suite 200 • Aventura, FL 33160

Blue Water Petroleum Corp. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 02:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
