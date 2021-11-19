Blue Water Petroleum : Attorney letter corrected

November 2, 2021

Additionally, counsel has personally conferred with Jose Kriedler, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Dekhtyar the Company's Chief Strategic Officer, and Andrew Osichnuk, the Company's President/Treasurer/Secretary to discuss the information contained in the Company's disclosure statements.

The opinions and conclusions contained in this Opinion Letter are based upon documentation and facts made available to this firm and are solely based on the accuracy of those documents and facts. Further, counsel has reviewed all prior disclosures posted by the Company with OTC Disclosure and News Service, as amended and the Company. All such information is believed to be accurate and reliable. In the event that the facts and information in any or all of such documents are determined not to be true, this opinion is rescinded to and to be deemed null and void. Counsel has discussed the above documentation, and the underlying assumptions this firm is relying upon, with the management of the corporation.

The Company has 100,000,000 (One Hundred Million) authorized common shares and no Preferred Shares of which: 84,307,781 shares of common stock and 0 shares of Preferred Stock are issued and outstanding as of date hereof. The Company's fiscal year end is July 31.

The party responsible for the preparation of the unaudited financial statements of the Company is Andrew Osichnuk. Mr. Osichnuk is a financial banking expert. He was a founder and vice- president of Central European Bank, working with the administration of the president of Ukraine. From 1995 to 2000 he worked with financial institutions in Zurich, Budapest and Prague to raise funds for projects in Ukraine, Russia and Canada.

Company's Transfer Agent is:

Global Transfer, LLC

780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202 Deltona, FL 32725 813-344-4464

An inquiry to the transfer agent was the source of confirmation of the Company's shares outstanding. Additionally, a search of the SEC's EDGAR system confirmed that Global Transfer, LLC is a registered transfer agent.

Further, to inquiry of management and directors of the corporation, to the best of this firm's knowledge, neither the Company nor any person or entity holding at least five percent (5%) of the corporation's stock is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities law.

The Company states that it is not a shell company as defined in Rules 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

No person or entity other than OTC Markets is entitled to rely upon this opinion. OTC Markets, however, is granted full and complete permission and rights to publish this document via the