Blue Water Petroleum : BWPC semi-annual report January 31, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Blue Water Petroleum Corporation 2232 Dell Range Blvd 277 Cheyenne, WY 82009, USA ________________________________ Phone: (307) 316-4060 Website: www.bluewaterpetroleum.com Email: office@bwpc.email SIC Code: 5093 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: January 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of January 31, 2021,the current reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 84,307,781 As of October 31, 2021, the previous reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 84,307,781 As of July 31, 2021, the most recent completed fiscal year, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 84,307,781 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. 1

Blue Water Petroleum Corporation. The Company was originally formed in the state of Nevada on December 08, 2009, as Degaro Innovations Corporation. In July 2013, the Company changed its name to Blue Water Petroleum Corporation. Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation: December 08, 2009, in Nevada. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years. Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): December 08, 2009, in Nevada. Current Standing is: Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: On May 04, 2020, BWPC converted Travel Data Solutions LLC promissory note to 11,250,000 common stocks. On December 04, 2020, the Company acquired Atakam Group, Inc. On March 19, 2021, company finalize the issuance of 25,0000,000 shares of common stock to the shareholders of Atakam Group, Inc. On April 15, 2021, the company issued 500,000 shares for sign up bonus to David Bernard company director On July 22, 2021, the Company acquired Aquora, Inc. and finalize the issuance of 45,000,000 shares of common stock to the shareholders of Aquora, Inc. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 2232 Dell Range Blvd 277 Cheyenne, WY 82009, USA The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if the principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: 2) Security Information Trading symbol: BWPC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 09609H207 Par or stated value: 0.0001. 2

Total shares authorized: 100,000,000 as of date: 01/31/2022 Total shares outstanding: 84,307,781 as of date: 01/31/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 760,724 as of date: 01/31/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 76 as of date: 01/31/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Globex Transfer, LLC. Phone: (813) 344-4464 Email: mt@globextransfer.com Address: 780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202, Deltona, FL 32725 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 01/31/2020 Common: 2,557,781 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Reason for Restricted or Exemption or Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares issued shares issued Entity Shares share Unrestricted Registration issuance, (or cancelled) ($/per share) at a discount were issued to issuance (e.g. as of this Type. cancellation, at Issuance to market (entities must for cash or filing. shares price at the have debt time of individual conversion) with voting / -OR- 3

returned to issuance? investment Nature of treasury) (Yes/No) control Services disclosed). Provided May 04, Issuance 11,250,000 Common $100,000 No Travel Debt Restricted 4(a)(2) 2020 Data Conversion Solutions LLC (Controlled by David DeLoach) March 19, Issuance 25,000,000 Common 1,250,000 No Atakam Acquisition Restricted 4(a)(2) 2021 Group, Inc of Atakam (Controlled Group, Inc by Andrew (Controlled Osichnuk) by Andrew Osichnuk) April 15, Issuance 500,000 Common $5,000 No David Sign up Restricted 4(a)(2) 2021 Bernard Bonus July 22, Issuance 45,000,000 Common 3,375,000 No Aquora, Acquisition Restricted 4(a)(2) 2021 Inc of Aquora, (Controlled Inc by Dmitro Controlled Yankovyi) by Dmitro Yankovyi) Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Balance: Ending Balance Ending Date 01/31/2022 Common: 84,307,781 Preferred: 0 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. 4