    BWPC   US09609H2076

BLUE WATER PETROLEUM CORP.

(BWPC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/23 11:52:53 am
0.24 USD   +140.00%
BLUE WATER PETROLEUM : Updated 11/23/2021
PU
BLUE WATER PETROLEUM : Attorney letter corrected
PU
Blue Water Petroleum Corp. Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Water Petroleum : Updated 11/23/2021

11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Blue Water Petroleum Corporation

2232 Dell Range Blvd 277

Cheyenne, WY 82009, USA

________________________________

Phone: (307) 316-4060

Website: www.bluewaterpetroleum.com

Email: office@bwpc.email

SIC Code: 5093

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: October 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of October 31, 2021,the current reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

84,307,781

As of July 31, 2021, the previous reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

84,307,781

As of July 31, 2021, the most recent completed fiscal year, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

84,307,781

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

1

Blue Water Petroleum Corporation. The Company was originally formed in the state of Nevada on December 08, 2009, as Degaro Innovations Corporation. In July 2013, the Company changed its name to Blue Water Petroleum Corporation.

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation: December 08, 2009, in Nevada.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years. Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

December 08, 2009, in Nevada. Current Standing is: Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On May 04, 2020, BWPC converted Travel Data Solutions LLC promissory note to 11,250,000 common stocks.

On December 04, 2020, the Company acquired Atakam Group, Inc. On March 19, 2021, company finalize the issuance of 25,0000,000 shares of common stock to the shareholders of Atakam Group, Inc.

On April 15, 2021, the company issued 500,000 shares for sign up bonus to David Bernard company director

On July 22, 2021, the Company acquired Aquora, Inc. and finalize the issuance of 45,0000,000 shares of common stock to the shareholders of Aquora, Inc.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

2232 Dell Range Blvd 277 Cheyenne, WY 82009, USA

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

BWPC

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

09609H207

Par or stated value:

0.0001.

2

Total shares authorized:

100,000,000

as of date: 10/31/2021

Total shares outstanding:

84,307,781

as of date: 10/31/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

760,724

as of date: 10/31/2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

76

as of date: 10/31/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of

date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Globex Transfer, LLC.

Phone:

(813) 344-4464

Email:

mt@globextransfer.com

Address: 780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202, Deltona, FL 32725

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 10/31/2019

Common: 2,557,781

Preferred: 0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/

Reason for

Restricted or

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares issued

shares issued

Entity Shares

share

Unrestricted

Registration

issuance,

(or cancelled)

($/per share)

at a discount

were issued to

issuance (e.g.

as of this

Type.

cancellation,

at Issuance

to market

(entities must

for cash or

filing.

shares

price at the

have

debt

time of

individual

conversion)

with voting /

-OR-

3

returned to

issuance?

investment

Nature of

treasury)

(Yes/No)

control

Services

disclosed).

Provided

May 04,

Issuance

11,250,000

Common

$100,000

No

Travel

Debt

Restricted

4(a)(2)

2020

Data

Conversion

Solutions

LLC

(Controlled

by David

DeLoach)

March 19,

Issuance

25,000,000

Common

1,250,000

No

Atakam

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)(2)

2021

Group, Inc

of Atakam

(Controlled

Group, Inc

by Andrew

(Controlled

Osichnuk)

by Andrew

Osichnuk)

April 15,

Issuance

500,000

Common

$5,000

No

David

Sign up

Restricted

4(a)(2)

2021

Bernard

Bonus

July 22,

Issuance

45,000,000

Common

3,375,000

No

Aquora,

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)(2)

2021

Inc

of Aquora,

(Controlled

Inc

by Dmitro

Controlled

Yankovyi)

by Dmitro

Yankovyi)

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Balance:

Ending Balance Ending

Date 10/31/2021

Common: 84,307,781

Preferred: 0

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

4

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.,

Name of Noteholder (entities

Reason

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

must have individual with

for

Issuance

($)

determining conversion of

voting / investment control

Issuance

($)

instrument to shares)

disclosed).

(e.g.,

Loan,

Services,

etc.)

May 20,

438,730

200,000

238,730

May

Conversion ratio

Kor Energy Holdings

Raise

2013

20,2014

Limited (Controlled by

Capital

Shrinivas Polishetty)

August 15,

224,151

100,000

124,151

August

Conversion ratio

Universal Contrarian LTD

Raise

2013

15,2014

(Controlled by Matt Adams)

Capital

October 13,

215,115

100,000

115,115

October

Conversion ratio

Kor Energy Holdings

Raise

2013

13, 2014

Limited (Controlled by

Capital

Shrinivas Polishetty)

October 21,

421,128

200,000

221,128

October

Conversion ratio

Kor Energy Holdings

Raise

2013

21, 2014

Limited (Controlled by

Capital

Shrinivas Polishetty)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Andrew Osichnuk

Title:

CFO

Relationship to Issuer:

CFO

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Statement of Income
  3. Statement of Cash Flows
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blue Water Petroleum Corp. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:59:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
2020BLUE WATER PETROLEUM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directo..
AQ
2020Blue Water Petroleum Corp Appoints Andrew Osichnuk as Company Director, Secretary and T..
CI
2020Blue Water Petroleum Corp. Adds Andrew Osichnuk as CFO
CI
2020Blue Water Petroleum Corp. Announces Address Change
CI
2020Blue Water Petroleum Corp. entered into an agreement to acquire Atakam Group Inc. for $..
CI
2019Blue Water Petroleum Corp. Announces Change of its Corporate Address
CI
2017Blue Water Petroleum Corp. will Change its Ticker to BWPCD from BWPC
CI
More news
Managers and Directors
Alexander Dekhtyar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Kreidler President & Director
Andrew Osichnuk CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Dmytro Yankovyi Director
Aleksejs Griskovecs Director