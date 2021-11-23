Blue Water Petroleum : Updated 11/23/2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Blue Water Petroleum Corporation
2232 Dell Range Blvd 277
Cheyenne, WY 82009, USA
Phone: (307) 316-4060
Website: www.bluewaterpetroleum.com
Email: office@bwpc.email
SIC Code: 5093
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: October 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of October 31, 2021,the current reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
84,307,781
As of July 31, 2021, the previous reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
84,307,781
As of July 31, 2021, the most recent completed fiscal year, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
84,307,781
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Blue Water Petroleum Corporation. The Company was originally formed in the state of Nevada on December 08, 2009, as Degaro Innovations Corporation. In July 2013, the Company changed its name to Blue Water Petroleum Corporation.
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation: December 08, 2009, in Nevada.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years. Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
December 08, 2009, in Nevada. Current Standing is: Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
On May 04, 2020, BWPC converted Travel Data Solutions LLC promissory note to 11,250,000 common stocks.
On December 04, 2020, the Company acquired Atakam Group, Inc. On March 19, 2021, company finalize the issuance of 25,0000,000 shares of common stock to the shareholders of Atakam Group, Inc.
On April 15, 2021, the company issued 500,000 shares for sign up bonus to David Bernard company director
On July 22, 2021, the Company acquired Aquora, Inc. and finalize the issuance of 45,0000,000 shares of common stock to the shareholders of Aquora, Inc.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
2232 Dell Range Blvd 277 Cheyenne, WY 82009, USA
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
BWPC
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
09609H207
Par or stated value:
0.0001.
Total shares authorized:
100,000,000
as of date: 10/31/2021
Total shares outstanding:
84,307,781
as of date: 10/31/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
760,724
as of date: 10/31/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
76
as of date: 10/31/2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of
date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Globex Transfer, LLC.
Phone:
(813)344-4464
Email:
mt@globextransfer.com
Address: 780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202, Deltona, FL 32725
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date10/31/2019
Common:2,557,781
Preferred: 0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/
Reason for
Restricted or
Exemption or
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securities
shares issued
shares issued
Entity Shares
share
Unrestricted
Registration
issuance,
(or cancelled)
($/per share)
at a discount
were issued to
issuance (e.g.
as of this
Type.
cancellation,
at Issuance
to market
(entities must
for cash or
filing.
shares
price at the
have
debt
time of
individual
conversion)
with voting /
-OR-
returned to
issuance?
investment
Nature of
treasury)
(Yes/No)
control
Services
disclosed).
Provided
May 04,
Issuance
11,250,000
Common
$100,000
No
Travel
Debt
Restricted
4(a)(2)
2020
Data
Conversion
Solutions
LLC
(Controlled
by David
DeLoach)
March 19,
Issuance
25,000,000
Common
1,250,000
No
Atakam
Acquisition
Restricted
4(a)(2)
2021
Group, Inc
of Atakam
(Controlled
Group, Inc
by Andrew
(Controlled
Osichnuk)
by Andrew
Osichnuk)
April 15,
Issuance
500,000
Common
$5,000
No
David
Sign up
Restricted
4(a)(2)
2021
Bernard
Bonus
July 22,
Issuance
45,000,000
Common
3,375,000
No
Aquora,
Acquisition
Restricted
4(a)(2)
2021
Inc
of Aquora,
(Controlled
Inc
by Dmitro
Controlled
Yankovyi)
by Dmitro
Yankovyi)
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Balance:
Ending Balance Ending
Date10/31/2021
Common: 84,307,781
Preferred: 0
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of Note
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.,
Name of Noteholder (entities
Reason
Issuance
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
must have individual with
for
Issuance
($)
determining conversion of
voting / investment control
Issuance
($)
instrument to shares)
disclosed).
(e.g.,
Loan,
Services,
etc.)
May 20,
438,730
200,000
238,730
May
Conversion ratio
Kor Energy Holdings
Raise
2013
20,2014
Limited (Controlled by
Capital
Shrinivas Polishetty)
August 15,
224,151
100,000
124,151
August
Conversion ratio
Universal Contrarian LTD
Raise
2013
15,2014
(Controlled by Matt Adams)
Capital
October 13,
215,115
100,000
115,115
October
Conversion ratio
Kor Energy Holdings
Raise
2013
13, 2014
Limited (Controlled by
Capital
Shrinivas Polishetty)
October 21,
421,128
200,000
221,128
October
Conversion ratio
Kor Energy Holdings
Raise
2013
21, 2014
Limited (Controlled by
Capital
Shrinivas Polishetty)
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Andrew Osichnuk
Title:
CFO
Relationship to Issuer:
CFO
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance Sheet
Statement of Income
Statement of Cash Flows
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
