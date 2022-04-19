Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blue Water Vaccines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWV   US09610B1089

BLUE WATER VACCINES, INC.

(BWV)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  04-13
6.160 USD   -0.32%
05:35pBLUE WATER VACCINES : Announces $8 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules - Form 8-K
PU
05:30pBLUE WATER VACCINES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13Blue Water Vaccines Launches $8 Million Private Placement; Shares Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Water Vaccines : Announces $8 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules - Form 8-K

04/19/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Water Vaccines Announces $8 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Proceeds To Fund Research and Development of BWV-101, BWV 102 and BWV-103.

CINCINNATI, OH, April 13, 2022 -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. ("BWV" or "Blue Water Vaccines" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase of 1,180,812 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered preferred investment options (the "investment options") to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,180,812 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one investment option to purchase one share of common stock is $6.775. The investment options have an exercise price of $6.65 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will have a term equal to four years following the issuance date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $8.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Together with net proceeds from its IPO, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for the research and development of its pipeline as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes for the next 22 months. The private placement is expected to close on or about April 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with investors, BWV has agreed to file a resale registration statement covering the securities described above within twenty days.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC), and St. Jude Children's Hospital. The company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from CCHMC to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on BWV's current expectations and actual results could differ materially include, among others: statements regarding the satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of this private placement and the use of the proceeds from this private placement. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, risks related to the development of BWV's vaccine candidates, including, but not limited to BWV-301; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any vaccine under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. BWV does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in BWV's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or after the date thereof. All of BWV's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

513-620-4101

Email: media@bluewatervaccines.com

Disclaimer

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 21:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE WATER VACCINES, INC.
05:35pBLUE WATER VACCINES : Announces $8 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Na..
PU
05:30pBLUE WATER VACCINES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale o..
AQ
04/13Blue Water Vaccines Launches $8 Million Private Placement; Shares Decline
MT
04/13Blue Water Vaccines Announces $8 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under N..
AQ
04/13Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $8.000001 million in fun..
CI
04/11Blue Water Vaccines Inc to Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022
AQ
04/08Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/31BLUE WATER VACCINES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/31Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/22BLUE WATER VACCINES : Announces Publication in Nano Research Supporting Novel S&P Vaccine ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 67,1 M 67,1 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart BLUE WATER VACCINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE WATER VACCINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hernandez Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jon M. Garfield Chief Financial Officer
Craig Thompson Chief Scientific Officer
Kimberly M. Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Lee Shaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE WATER VACCINES, INC.0.00%67
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.85%467 177
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.17%335 375
PFIZER, INC.-12.21%291 514
ABBVIE INC.17.70%281 475
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.18%269 639