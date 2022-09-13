Advanced search
    BWVI   US09609E1055

BLUE WATER VENTURES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(BWVI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.'s CEO to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on September 15

09/13/2022 | 11:16am EDT
Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical, will share an overview of the Company and hold a brief Q&A for the Virtual Forum.

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. ("Psycheceutical" or the "Company") (OTC: BWVI), a bioscience company dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies for the next generation of mental health treatment, announced that Chad Harman, Chief Executive Officer of Psycheceutical, will present a corporate overview at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum, on Thursday, September 15.

Life Sciences Investor Forum

"I am excited to share the model and mission of our business with an active investment community," said Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical. "With the growing interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicines, we believe that Psyceceutical is positioned to lead the development of pharmaceutical psychedelics with our patented next-generation delivery technologies."

Life Sciences Investor Forum, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences, allows public and private companies, together with industry experts, to meet and present directly to tens of thousands of active investors without leaving their offices.

Mr. Harman will present an overview of Psycheceutical's business model and discuss the long-term goals in advancing pharmaceutical psychedelics. He will also directly answer questions from the audience about the Company.

Psycheceutical’s groundbreaking Janus particle solution and NeuroDirect™ delivery system allow psychedelic compounds to be administered without unwanted or hallucinogenic side effects and toxicity.

Please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com to register and learn more about the event.

About Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psycheceutical, Inc., is seeking to develop cutting-edge delivery technologies to support the safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a management and advisory team with more than 100 years combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to improve mental health treatments by increasing the medical community’s knowledge of, and safe access to, leading psychedelic pharmaceuticals. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) general market growth for and acceptance of psychedelic-inspired medicines, (ii) capital and credit availability and market volatility, (iii) general economic conditions, (iv) governmental approvals and compliance with regulations, (v) product research and development and clinical trial risks, (vi) incorrect underlying assumptions, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations, and financial condition. These statements generally can be identified using forward-looking words such as "will," “may,” “should,” “could,” "intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” "anticipate,” "expect,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative thereof or similar variations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Kaia Roman, VP, Strategy & Communications
kaia.roman@psycheceutical.com


