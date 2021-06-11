Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bluebird bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLUE   US09609G1004

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of bluebird bio, Inc. - BLUE

06/11/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into bluebird bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BLUE).

In May 2020, the Company announced its plans to submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its product, LentiGlobin, in the second half of 2021. Then, on November 4, 2020, the Company disclosed that, due to the FDA requiring the Company to provide additional data, it was adjusting the timing of its submission to late 2022.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether bluebird’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to bluebird’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of bluebird shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-blue/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
06/11BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
06/11BLUEBIRD BIO  : Across Phase 3 studies, 89% (32/36) of evaluable patients across..
PU
06/11BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11BLUEBIRD BIO  : betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) One-Time Gene Therapy for &b..
BU
06/07BLUEBIRD BIO  : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
BU
06/07BLUEBIRD BIO  : Says FDA Has Lifted Clinical Hold For Studies Evaluating Investi..
MT
06/07BLUEBIRD BIO  : Announces the Lifting of FDA Clinical Hold for Sickle Cell Disea..
PU
06/07BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07BLUEBIRD BIO  : Announces the Lifting of FDA Clinical Hold for Sickle Cell Disea..
BU
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Bluebird Bio Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 -823 M - -
Net cash 2021 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 300 M 2 300 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48,73 $
Last Close Price 34,10 $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Denise Baird Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Philip D. Gregory Chief Scientific Officer
Derek Adams Chief Technology & Manufacturing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-21.19%2 286
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.04%86 902
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.07%68 385
BIONTECH SE192.63%57 922
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-18.33%56 114
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.78%55 096