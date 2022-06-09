Log in
    BLUE   US09609G1004

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
3.730 USD   +3.32%
05:46pBluebird Bio's gene therapy for neurological disorder gets FDA panel backing
RE
04:57pBlueBird bio Says FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Endorses eli-cel Gene Therapy for CALD
DJ
07:37aNasdaq Suspends Trading in bluebird bio Stock Ahead of FDA Meeting
MT
Bluebird Bio's gene therapy for neurological disorder gets FDA panel backing

06/09/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
June 9 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted to recommend approval of bluebird bio's treatment for a rare neurological disorder, bringing it closer to becoming the third gene therapy to be available in the United States.

All 15 committee members voted unanimously that the benefits of elicel for treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients below 18 years who do not have a matched sibling for stem cell transplant, outweigh its risks. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -364 M - -
Net cash 2022 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 267 M 267 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Obenshain Senior Vice President & Head-Europe
Jason F. Cole Chief Financial, Accounting & Strategy Officer
Richard Colvin Chief Medical Officer
Melissa Bonner Senior Vice President-Research
Mark L. Vachon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-62.66%267
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.09%78 244
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.02%70 215
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.76%65 484
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-15.30%45 817
BIONTECH SE-37.27%39 303