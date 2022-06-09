Bluebird Bio's gene therapy for neurological disorder gets FDA panel backing

June 9 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday voted to recommend approval of
bluebird bio's treatment for a rare neurological
disorder, bringing it closer to becoming the third gene therapy
to be available in the United States.
All 15 committee members voted unanimously that the benefits
of elicel for treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD)
in patients below 18 years who do not have a matched sibling for
stem cell transplant, outweigh its risks.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)