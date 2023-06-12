Advanced search
    BLUE   US09609G1004

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:35 2023-06-12 am EDT
3.655 USD   +0.14%
11:01aBluebird Bio : Corporate Presentation - June 2023
PU
06/02North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06/01Barclays Upgrades bluebird bio to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $8 From $7
MT
Bluebird bio : Corporate Presentation - June 2023

06/12/2023 | 11:01am EDT
bluebird bio Company Presentation

June 2023

NASDAQ: BLUE

forward-looking statements

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. For example, all statements we make regarding our expectations regarding our programs and therapies, including but not limited to the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings, acceptance and approvals; our commercialization plans, including expansion of our QTC network; the ability of the Zynteglo to enable a seamless transition to commercializing lovo-cel; and the addressable markets for approved products and product candidates as well as statements relating to our finances and cash runway are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

TO GIVE PATIENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES MORE BLUEBIRD DAYS

CONFIDENTIAL

3

Demonstrating gene therapy expertise

Clinical Leadership

180+ patients

treated with bluebird

therapies across 8

clinical trials

Over 10+ years

of gene therapy research

Regulatory Success

Industry leader with 2 FDA

approved gene

therapies and 3rd BLA submitted to the FDA

Established track record for

LVV technology, with 5

regulatory submissions

Commercial Impact

2 ongoing US launches,

all with wholly-owned global

rights

~22,000 patients

potentially addressable with our 3 programs in the U.S.1

1 Hassell KL. Population estimates of sickle cell disease in the U.S. Am J Prev Med. 2010;38(4 Suppl):S512 521; Jul '21 bbb analysis of Komodo patient-level claims data (Apr '20 - Mar '21), IQVIA patient-level claims data (Aug '18 - Jul '19); Hulihan, Mary M., et al. State-based surveillance for selected hemoglobinopathies. Genetics in Medicine 17.2 (2015): 125-130.; Bezman L, et al. Adrenoleukodystrophy: Incidence, new mutation rate, and results of extended family screening. Ann Neurol. 2001;49:512-517; Moser HW, Mahmood A, Raymond GV. X-linked

adrenoleukodystrophy. Nature Clin Pract Neurol. 2007;3(3):140-514

Three established gene therapy programs

ZYNTEGLO®

SKYSONA®

lovo-cel

for cerebral

for beta-thalassemia

for sickle cell disease

adrenoleukodystrophy

Regulatory

FDA approved on August 17, 2022

FDA approved on September 16, 2022

BLA submitted April 2023

63 patients treated across all clinical trials

8 years of follow-up(n = 3)

In Phase 3 studies (n=41), 90% of patients

Clinical

achieved transfusion independence

Safety profile generally consistent with

that seen with cell collection and

myeloablative conditioning

  • 67 patients treated across all clinical trials
  • Accelerated approval based on post-hocanalysis of 11 patients; estimated 72% likelihood of major functional disability free survival at 24 months
  • Four boys treated in clinical trials developed hematologic malignancy; label includes boxed warning
  • 50 patients treated across all clinical trials
  • 6 patients with ≥ 6 years of follow up
  • In pivotal cohort (HGB-206 Group C, n=32), 96% experienced complete resolution of severe VOEs through 24 months of follow-up
  • Safety profile generally consistent with that seen with cell collection, myeloablative conditioning and SCD
  • 1,300-1,500potentially eligible patients

Commercial

7 patient starts since launch*

13 QTCs activated*; on track to scale to

40-50QTCs by the end of 2023

  • 40 potentially eligible patients
  • 3 patient starts since launch*; anticipate 5-10patient starts in 2023
  • 3 QTCs activated*; 2 additional QTCs on the West Coast anticipated in 2023
  • ~20,000 potentially eligible patients
  • Commercial launch expected in early 2024
  • Estimated 65% of SCD patients within 50 miles of a planned QTC; (95% within 200 miles)

*As of May 9, 2023; Patient starts is defined as a cell collection (apheresis); Activated QTC defined as Qualified Treatment Center with a signed MSA

Disclaimer

Bluebird Bio Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
