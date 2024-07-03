bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved an inducement grant of stock options to purchase a total of 300,000 shares of common stock to its chief financial officer, James Sterling, with a grant date of July 1, 2024.

The stock options approved under the Inducement Plan have an exercise price per share equal to $0.98, the fair market value of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and 1/36 of the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Sterling’s continued service with the Company on each such date. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement.

The Company granted the stock options as inducement materials to James Sterling entering into employment with bluebird bio, Inc. in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

