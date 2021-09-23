Bluebird bio : SGD Corporate Presentation

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements we make regarding our research and development programs, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, and the timing and likelihood of entering into contracts with payors for value-based payments over time or reimbursement approvals, and our commercialization plans for approved products are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Bringing transformative therapies to people with severe genetic diseases is our mission
Sickle-Cell Disease*
Thalassemia*
Cerebral
Adrenoleukodystrophy*
Zero severe
89% of patients across all
Zero major functional
vaso-occlusive events
ages and genotypes become
disabilities in the 27 boys who
following treatment vs.
transfusion independent in
completed our ALD-102 study
a median of 3 per year
our Phase III studies
with up to nearly 7 years of
in our HGB-206 study
follow-up
*Real patients pictured, but they have not used our products
The next chapter of bluebird bio begins now
Products that Matter
Focused on delivering our Core 3 first-in- class transformative gene therapies to patients and their families in need
Optimization + Innovation
Strategy in place to optimize existing products and realize next-generation pipeline
Leadership Team
Experienced team composed of tenured bluebird leaders and recent additions
Post-separation,
bluebird is
poised to
unlock value
for patients and
shareholders
Commercial Execution
Laser-focused on launching Core 3
products in the U.S.
Funding + Financial
Increased fiscal discipline; well-funded to execute through significant value- creating milestones
Leadership Team
Experienced management team in place
bluebird leaders
Recent additions
Andrew Obenshain
Richard Colvin
Jason Cole
Gina Consylman
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Medical Officer
Chief Business Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Virginie Eggimann
Melissa Bonner
Kasra Kasraian
Scott Shoemaker
Tom Klima
Chief Regulatory Officer
Head of SGD Research
SVP, CMC Strategy &
SVP, SGD Quality
Chief Commercial Officer
Operations
