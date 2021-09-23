Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bluebird bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLUE   US09609G1004

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluebird bio : SGD Corporate Presentation

09/23/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

bluebird bio

Company Presentation

September 2021

NASDAQ: BLUE

CONFIDENTIAL 1

Forward-looking Statements

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements we make regarding our research and development programs, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, and the timing and likelihood of entering into contracts with payors for value-based payments over time or reimbursement approvals, and our commercialization plans for approved products are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Bringing transformative therapies to people with severe genetic diseases is our mission

Sickle-Cell Disease*

Thalassemia*

Cerebral

Adrenoleukodystrophy*

Zero severe

89% of patients across all

Zero major functional

vaso-occlusive events

ages and genotypes become

disabilities in the 27 boys who

following treatment vs.

transfusion independent in

completed our ALD-102 study

a median of 3 per year

our Phase III studies

with up to nearly 7 years of

in our HGB-206 study

follow-up

*Real patients pictured, but they have not used our products

3

The next chapter of bluebird bio begins now

Products that Matter

Focused on delivering our Core 3 first-in- class transformative gene therapies to patients and their families in need

Optimization + Innovation

Strategy in place to optimize existing products and realize next-generation pipeline

Leadership Team

Experienced team composed of tenured bluebird leaders and recent additions

Post-separation,

bluebird is

poised to

unlock value

for patients and

shareholders

Commercial Execution

Laser-focused on launching Core 3

products in the U.S.

Funding + Financial

Increased fiscal discipline; well-funded to execute through significant value- creating milestones

4

Leadership Team

Experienced management team in place

bluebird leaders

Recent additions

Andrew Obenshain

Richard Colvin

Jason Cole

Gina Consylman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Medical Officer

Chief Business Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Anne-Virginie Eggimann

Melissa Bonner

Kasra Kasraian

Scott Shoemaker

Tom Klima

Chief Regulatory Officer

Head of SGD Research

SVP, CMC Strategy &

SVP, SGD Quality

Chief Commercial Officer

Operations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluebird Bio Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
05:32pBLUEBIRD BIO : SGD Corporate Presentation
PU
09/22BLUEBIRD BIO : Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on bluebird bio to $23 From $29, Maintains Buy ..
MT
09/21BLUEBIRD BIO : Files Biologics License Application for Gene Therapy for Patients With Beta..
MT
09/21BLUEBIRD BIO : Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autote..
PU
09/21BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21BLUEBIRD BIO : Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autote..
BU
09/21Bluebird bio, Inc. Submits Biologics License Application to FDA for Betibeglogene Autot..
CI
09/21Bluebird bio, Inc. announced that it has received $74.977264 million in funding from Ba..
CI
09/13BLUEBIRD BIO : 2seventy bio Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
09/10BLUEBIRD BIO : SGD corporate presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -807 M - -
Net cash 2021 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 216 M 1 216 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,81x
EV / Sales 2022 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,00 $
Average target price 22,80 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Denise Baird Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Philip D. Gregory Chief Scientific Officer
Jason F. Cole Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-58.40%1 216
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.52%89 497
BIONTECH SE316.17%81 938
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.63%69 841
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.94%67 273
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.03%47 805