  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bluebird bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLUE   US09609G1004

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:47 2022-08-18 am EDT
5.745 USD   -15.27%
11:25aBluebird bio falls on worries over gene therapy's commercial success
RE
10:47aSVB Securities Adjusts bluebird bio's Price Target to $10 from $8, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
09:14aBLUEBIRD BIO : ZYNTEGLO® Launch Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluebird bio falls on worries over gene therapy's commercial success

08/18/2022 | 11:25am EDT
(Reuters) - Bluebird bio slumped nearly 13% on Thursday on concerns over a limited patient pool for its newly approved $2.8 million gene therapy, which investors are hoping can help pull the small drugmaker out of a cash crunch.

Zynteglo - which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday for patients with beta-thalassemia requiring regular blood transfusions - is being priced at a record $2.8 million, making it the most expensive therapy to date.

Despite its price tag, analyst don't foresee the drug becoming a major revenue driver for the company as the addressable patient population is very small and not many patients may be willing to undergo this treatment.

"Don't expect blockbuster sales from Zynteglo," Oppenheimer Company analyst Mark Breidenbach said.

There are an estimated 1,500 beta-thalassemia patients who require regular transfusion in the United States.

Founded in 2010, bluebird has been riddled with challenges in the past few months, pulling Zynteglo from Europe in a dispute over pricing and cutting 30% of its workforce. In March, the company also flagged "going concern" doubts.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -339 M - -
Net cash 2022 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 523 M 523 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,78 $
Average target price 7,22 $
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Obenshain Senior Vice President & Head-Europe
Jason F. Cole Chief Financial, Accounting & Strategy Officer
Richard Colvin Chief Medical Officer
Melissa Bonner Senior Vice President-Research
Thomas J. Klima Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-32.13%523
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.08%82 747
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS37.98%76 740
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.76%68 030
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-22.47%39 407
BIONTECH SE-41.02%36 949