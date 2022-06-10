Bluebird bio's gene therapy for blood disorder gets FDA panel backing

June 10 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio's treatment for a
rare blood disorder received backing from advisers to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration on Friday, in a vote of confidence
in gene therapies and bolstering the company beset by regulatory
setbacks.
The decision comes less than 24 hours after the same
committee in a surprise move endorsed approval of bluebird's
other gene therapy, eli-cel, for a rare neurological disease
despite concerns that the treatment may cause cancer.
The panel of 13 outside experts on Friday voted unanimously
for beti-cel as a one-time gene therapy to treat
Beta-thalassemia patients dependent on blood transfusions.
A favorable decision was widely anticipated after FDA
reviewers said beti-cel demonstrates "clinically meaningful"
benefit in patients in briefing documents published on Tuesday.
Panel member Jeannette Yen Lee said the therapy data was
"outstanding", adding that "the opportunity to be transplant
independent is really life changing for the patient."
"We've personally watched friends and family participate in
gene therapy trials and be cured of this painful disease. They
no longer need blood transfusions. They're finally able to live
a life that doesn't revolve around hospital stays, blood draws
medications," said Sarah Baqueri-Connolly, parent of a
Beta-thalassemia patient who passed away in 2015.
“I believe the therapy gives patients and their families
hope, a hope that we didn't have.”
The back-to-back positive decisions are a big boost for
bluebird, which had in March flagged "going concern" doubts
following regulatory setbacks.
The company's shares had fallen 72% this year through
Monday's close, before rising about 20% on Tuesday after FDA
reviewers said data supports the effectiveness of beti-cel.
Trading in bluebird's stock was halted for Thursday and Friday.
The FDA is expected to decide on beti-cel's fate by Aug. 19.
The agency is not required to follow its advisers'
recommendation, although it usually does.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)