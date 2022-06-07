Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bluebird bio, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLUE   US09609G1004

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.980 USD   -5.70%
Data shows bluebird bio's blood disorder therapy effective - FDA staff
RE
bluebird bio Announces Posting of Briefing Documents for Upcoming FDA Advisory Committee Meeting
BU
Goldman Sachs Adjusts bluebird bio's Price Target to $2 from $3, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Data shows bluebird bio's blood disorder therapy effective - FDA staff

06/07/2022 | 08:53am EDT
June 7 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio's blood disorder treatment demonstrates "clinically meaningful" benefit in patients, staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in briefing documents published on Tuesday.

The company has applied for approval of beti-cel as a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Beta-thalassemia patients dependent on blood transfusions.

Data provided in the application supports the effectiveness of beti-cel for treatment of these patients, the FDA staff said https://www.fda.gov/media/159009/download.

The reviewers also published documents https://www.fda.gov/media/159010/download for bluebird's other gene therapy, eli-cel, for treatment of a rare neurologic disease called cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients below 18 years.

Agency reviewers said it was unclear whether eli-cel's efficacy is non-inferior to stem cell transplants, which are currently the only treatment available for CALD patients.

A panel of FDA's outside experts is scheduled to discuss approval of eli-cel and beti-cel later this week.

The meeting marks a defining moment for the gene therapy field, as it is the first time the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee has met since 2017. The panel had then recommended approval for Spark Therapeutics' Luxturna, the first gene therapy to be approved in the United States. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. -5.70% 2.98 Delayed Quote.-70.17%
CEL CORPORATION 0.00% 1969 Delayed Quote.0.00%
