Health-care companies fell amid concerns about earnings season.

An experimental Johnson & Johnson vaccine failed to protect against HIV infection compared with a placebo, among men and transgender people in a clinical trial.

Shares of J&J fell to their lowest level since November.

Bluebird Bio stock fell sharply after the biotech concern unveiled a planned secondary offering of 20 million shares.

