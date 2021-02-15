SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 13, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Bluebird presented insufficient data to support its U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (“SCD”). The Company downplayed the risk of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to its BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, especially on the topic of manufacturing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about bluebird, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 261 M - -
Net income 2020 -596 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 037 M 3 037 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,91x
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 171
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 78,79 $
Last Close Price 45,76 $
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Denise Baird Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
David M. Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Philip D. Gregory Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.5.75%3 037
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.81%83 848
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.37.32%69 458
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.46%55 626
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.52%50 575
BEIGENE, LTD.47.37%34 830
