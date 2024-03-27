The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 26, 2024, bluebird announced that it will restate financial statements for 2022 and for the first three quarters of both 2022 and 2023 in relation to the identification of embedded leases and the treatment of non-lease components contained in lease agreements with contract manufacturers. The Company further stated that it expects an increase in lease assets and lease liabilities, as well as an increase in non-cash interest expense in the restated periods.

On this news, bluebird’s stock price fell $0.16, or 11.8%, to close at $1.20 per share on March 26, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased bluebird securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

