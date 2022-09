"SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys" with early, active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the company said in a statement, saying CALD is a "devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease."

