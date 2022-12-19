U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's blood disorder disease therapy

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc
said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted
a partial clinical hold on studies for its sickle cell disease
therapy.
In December 2021, the studies on lovo-cel were placed on
a partial hold after persistent anemia in patients treated with
the drug.
Bluebird said its investigation showed that patients
with persistent anemia had a genetic trait called the
alpha-thalassemia trait. These patients would be excluded from
future studies of the drug.
(Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)