  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bluebird bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLUE   US09609G1004

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
7.700 USD   -1.03%
08:03aU.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's blood disorder disease therapy
RE
07:58aBluebird Bio Gets Partial Clinical Hold for Lovo-Cel Lifted By FDA
DJ
07:40aU.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's blood disorder disease therapy
RE
U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's blood disorder disease therapy

12/19/2022 | 08:03am EST
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted a partial clinical hold on studies for its sickle cell disease therapy.

In December 2021, the studies on lovo-cel were placed on a partial hold after persistent anemia in patients treated with the drug.

Bluebird said its investigation showed that patients with persistent anemia had a genetic trait called the alpha-thalassemia trait. These patients would be excluded from future studies of the drug. (Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. -1.03% 7.7 Delayed Quote.-22.92%
CEL CORPORATION 0.00% 2300 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -329 M - -
Net cash 2022 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 638 M 638 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
bluebird bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,70 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Obenshain Senior Vice President & Head-Europe
Christopher Stanley Krawtschuk Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Colvin Chief Medical Officer
Melissa Bonner Senior Vice President-Research
Thomas J. Klima Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-22.92%638
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS38.80%78 240
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.51%77 236
BIONTECH SE-32.02%42 589
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.31%33 013
GENMAB A/S16.08%28 437