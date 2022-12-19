U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's blood disorder disease therapy

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted a partial clinical hold on studies for its sickle cell disease therapy.

In December 2021, the studies on lovo-cel were placed on a partial hold after persistent anemia in patients treated with the drug.

Bluebird said its investigation showed that patients with persistent anemia had a genetic trait called the alpha-thalassemia trait. These patients would be excluded from future studies of the drug. (Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)