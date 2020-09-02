Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bluebird bio, Inc.    BLUE

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bluebird bio : Announces September Investor Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:08am EDT

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, Thursday, September 10, at 4:00 pm ET
  • Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Tuesday, September 15, at 1:15 pm ET
  • BofA Global Healthcare Conference 2020, Friday, September 18, at 10:05 am ET

To access the live webcasts of bluebird bio’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website at http://investor.bluebirdbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website for 90 days following the events.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and multiple myeloma, using three gene therapy technologies: gene addition, cell therapy and (megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.

bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com.

Follow bluebird bio on social media: @bluebirdbio, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

bluebird bio is a trademark of bluebird bio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
08:08aBLUEBIRD BIO : Announces September Investor Events
BU
08/31BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29BLUEBIRD BIO : Presents New Results from Clinical Development Program of elivald..
BU
08/18BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18BLUEBIRD BIO : Corporate Presentation Q3 2020
PU
08/17BLUEBIRD BIO : to Present New Data from Clinical Studies of elivaldogene autotem..
BU
08/11BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
08/11BLUEBIRD BIO : Appoints Denice Torres to Board of Directors
BU
08/05BLUEBIRD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05BLUEBIRD BIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 270 M - -
Net income 2020 -620 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 791 M 3 791 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,74x
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 105,33 $
Last Close Price 57,25 $
Spread / Highest target 242%
Spread / Average Target 84,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Jason F. Cole Chief Operating & Legal Officer
William Denise Baird Chief Financial Officer
David M. Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-34.76%3 791
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.72%82 533
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.82%71 785
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.10%62 368
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.63.65%37 115
GENMAB A/S58.49%24 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group