bluebird bio : Corporate Presentation - September 2020

forward-looking statements These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements we make regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, and the timing and likelihood of entering into contracts with payors for value-based payments over time or reimbursement approvals, and our commercialization plans for approved products are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 2 Must Beat the Odds. Period. CARE DEEPLY The The Why How BE HUMAN 3 Tremendous Progress in Challenging Times Programs and Pipeline EHA, ASCO, EBMT data support upcoming regulatory submissions and launches ide-cel BLA accepted with Priority Review Clarity on accelerated approval for SCD based on complete resolution of VOEs Continuing to treat patients in clinical studies at consistent pace despite COVID 2022 THE GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS COMPANY Patient∞Impact Operation Plan Revised operating plan by over $500M through mid-2022 Raised approx. $540m in equity offering Optimized BMS collaboration & $200M rights monetization Extended cash runway into 2023 4 Transfusion-Dependentβ-Thalassemia - reimagined future 2010 R E C O D E Vector Potency & Manufacturing Enhancement EHA 2020 Northstar-2 (HGB-207): All patients treated, 89% TI

(HGB-207): All patients treated, 89% TI Northstar-3 (HGB-212): 85% of patients have been off transfusions for > 6 months EU Approved 2019

US rolling BLA initiated 2019 Nature 2010 5 Transfusion-dependentβ-thalassemia (TDT): patients achieving transfusion independence across genotypes and ages ASH 2019 Northstar-2(HGB-207): Non-β 0 /β 0 : 90% of patients achieving TI Northstar-3(HGB-212): β 0 /β 0 and IVS-I-110: 2 patients evaluable for TI, achieve TI EHA 2020 Achieving and maintaining transfusion independence (TI) across ages and genotypes Northstar-2(HGB-207): Non-β 0 /β 0 : All patients treated o 89% successfully achieved TI Northstar-3(HGB-212): β 0 /β 0 and IVS-I-110: 85% of patients have been off transfusions for > 6 months Compelling data supports commercial path 6 Northstar-2:Non-β0/β0 patients achieving & maintaining transfusion independence 91% (20/22) of patients with >3 months of follow-up Median unsupported total Hb is ≥ 11.5 g/dL have stopped pRBC transfusions  89% (17/19) of evaluable patients achieved primary endpoint: transfusion independence  Patient 2 and Patient 20 had 46% and 16% reduction in pRBC transfusion volume, respectively, from 6 months to last follow-up §Patient's total Hb level at Month 22 was 13.4 g/dL. Following a planned orthopedic surgery, the patient had blood loss, which required 1 pRBC transfusion; pRBC, packed red blood cell. Data as of 7 April 2020 Data as of 3 March 2020 7 Median, min, max depicted Northstar-3: β0/β0 patients continue to show compelling results Transfusion status in patients with ≥ 3 months follow-up TI Evaluable Patients ^ 85% (11/13) of patients have been off transfusions for > 6 months; prior to beti-cel infusion, these patients required 11 - 39.5 transfusions/year

beti-cel infusion, these patients required 11 - 39.5 transfusions/year Patient 4 and Patient 8 continue to receive pRBC transfusions and had an 80% and 31% reduction in number of transfusions, respectively Total Hb and HbAT87Q over time in patients who have not received a transfusion in > 60 days As transduced HSCs engraft and produce mature RBCs, HbA T87Q levels increase and stabilize approximately 6 - 9 months after beti-cel infusion ^Patient < 12 years old at consent; *Indicates pRBC transfusion in prior 60 days. Data as of 7 April 2020 Median, min, max depicted; Unsupported total Hb level is defined as Hb without any red blood cell transfusions within 60 days. Hb, hemoglobin. Data as of 3 March 2020 8 Robust data supports commercial path forward EU: Ready to Go Ready to treat patients in Germany pending COVID-19 environment Ongoing engagement with payers in additional EU markets supports access and reimbursement by end of 2020 Plan to pursue expanded label to include patients with β0/β0 genotypes and pediatrics US: Clear Path Updated data reinforce confidence in pursuing initial approval for patients with TDT and all genotypes Learnings from FDA engagement leveraged across programs US BLA Submission Planned for mid- 2021 9 preparing to serve patients in Europe Apheresis Personnel Cell Lab Personnel Transplant Personnel (ATC) Manufacturer Apheresis Apheresis Cell Lab Transplant Transplant Transplant Transplant bbb Manufacturing Coordinator Operator Operator Coordinator Nurse Physician Administrator Logistics launch expectations 1 drug product manufacturing Optimal patient experience through a seamless delivery network Steady country by country launch with progressive build Get the model right for long term success Advance value-based payment over time reimbursement Munich, Germany initial launch focus Germany

Italy

UK

France 10 Establishing Promising Access & Value Foundation EU Launch Readiness First ever at-riskvalue-based agreement signed with multiple Sick Funds in Germany (~50-70%of patients in Germany covered) Team in place in Zug, UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Nordic Markets Qualified Treatment Centers and manufacturing ready in Germany U.S. Launch Readiness Team in place for U.S. commercialization Payers (Commercial) - Actively engaging to enable access & value-based payment over time at launch Policy (State & Federal) - Focused on enabling value-based payment over time in commercial and for Medicaid markets to drive access Distribution - Establishing customized distribution model to serve QTC & payer needs Market and Patient Engagement Disease Education and outreach in place Patient Advocacy education and initiative support S T R O N G F O U N D A T I O N F O R M I N G 11 Sickle Cell Disease - Daring to Dream 2017 c R E C O D E Pre-Tx Transfusions More Thorough Conditioning Higher Cell Dose Higher VCN EHA 2020 99.5% reduction in annualized rate of VOC + ACS* Development plans under accelerated approval underway New England Journal of Medicine 2017 *HGB-206 Group C patients with history of VOCs and ACS who had ≥ 6 months of follow-up; 12 data as of March 3, 2020 Sickle Cell Disease: Totality of the clinical data validates transformative clinical results ASH 2019 Early clinical benefit: 99% mean reduction in VOC and ACS Group C patients: 17 patients; 9 patients with

≥6 months follow up and ≥4

VOC/ACS at baseline Improvement in key markers of hemolysis EHA 2020 Magnitude of clinical benefit: 99.5% mean reduction in VOC and ACS

More patients; more follow-up: 25 patients; 14 patients with ≥6 months follow up and ≥4 VOC/ACS at baseline Consistent results across multiple markers: Continued improvements in hemolysis markers, HbA T87Q levels and pancellular expression Clarity on U.S. regulatory path: Based on HGB-206 Group C, primary endpoint of complete resolution of VOEs 13 Sickle cell disease is characterized by high morbidity and early mortality High levels of HbS in RBCs Vaso-occlusion Hemolysis ↓O2 HbS polymerization & sickling Vasculopathy Complications Vaso-occlusive Anemia pain Cerebral vasculopathy/ Retinopathy stroke Acute chest Pulmonary syndrome hypertension Hepato-splenic Cardiovascular sequestration complications Priapism Kidney disease Sudden death Leg ulcers Organ failure Osteonecrosis > 50% of patients with SCD die before 45 years of age1 1. Hassell K., Am J Prev Med 2010; CNS, central nervous system; Hb, hemoglobin; RBC, red blood cell 14 HGB-206 Group C: Patients infused to support BLA submission Consented* Screen failure N=51 N=7 Plerixafor Mobilization & Apheresis Discontinued† N=40 N=3 DP Manufacture Completed N=36 Discontinued ‡ LentiGlobin DP Infused N=25 N=1 Median follow-up: 12.1 months (min - max, 2.8 - 24.8 months) Cell Collection Pending N=4 DP Manufacture Pending N=1 Transplant Pending N=11 * Currently active, not recruiting; † 1 withdrew consent, 1 at investigator discretion, 1 mobilization failure; ‡ 1 death Data as of 3 March 2020 15 DP, drug product HGB-206 Group C: 99.5% mean reduction of annualized rate of VOCs + ACS post-LentiGlobin treatment LentiGlobin for SCD treatment pre-IC * Total number of events over 2 years Median (min - max) 24 months prior to Informed Consent Duration (months) of follow-uppost-DP annualized VOC+ACS rate 4 (2 - 14) 0 (0 - 0.8) Total number of events over 2 years post-DP No ACS or serious VOCs occurred in any Group C patient post-LentiGlobin treatment to date (2.8 - 24.8 months follow-up)

post-LentiGlobin treatment to date (2.8 - 24.8 months follow-up) One previously reported non-serious Grade 2 VOC was observed in 1 patient ~ 3.5 months post-LentiGlobin treatment Investigator-reported AEs of VOC or ACS are shown; Patients with ≥ 4 VOC/ACS at baseline before IC and with ≥ 6 months of follow-uppost-DP infusion are included ACS, acute chest syndrome; CI, confidence interval; DP, drug product; IC, informed consent; VOC, vaso-occlusive crisis Data as of 3 March 2020 16 HGB-206 Group C: Median HbS ≤60% and HbAT87Q ≥40% at ≥6 months post- LentiGlobin treatment % represents median Hb fraction as % of total Hb; Hb, hemoglobin; * Number of patients with data available Data as of 3 March 2020 17 HGB-206 Group C: Decrease in hemolysis markers post-LentiGlobin treatment Reticulocyte Counts Lactate Dehydrogenase Total Bilirubin Median (Q1, Q3) depicted; Dot-dash lines denote lower and upper limits of normal values; * Number of patients with data available Data as of 3 March 2020 18 Average proportion of RBCs containing βA-T87Q from LentiGlobin-treated patients is ≥70% by month 6 and ~90% by month 18 Single RBC western assay was performed in subset of HGB-206 Group C patient samples Median (min - max) HbA T87Q /RBC was 15.3 (11.7 - 20) † pg in patients with ≥ 6 months follow-up, which is comparable to the 13 - 18 pg of HbA/RBC in individuals with sickle cell trait ‡ and higher than 10 pg of HbF/RBC in those with HPFH § Mean & SD are depicted; Reducing HbS to < 30% is recommended by guidelines for exchange RBC transfusions for patients with SCD (indicated by dashed line);* Pre-conditioning sample does not contain any βA-T87Q , signal is due to error rate of multiples; † Calculated as (% HbAT87Q of total Hb/% RBCs containing βA-T87Q) x MCH; ‡ Calculated to 13-18 pg/RBC using 50% HbA/RBC for the lower end of the range and 60% HbA/RBC for the upper end of the range; § Estimated in Steinberg MH et al., Blood. 2014;123(4):481-5. Data as of 3 March 2020 19 HPFH, hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin; MCH, mean corpuscular hemoglobin; RBCs, red blood cells; SD, standard deviation HGB-206 Group C: Safety profile post-LentiGlobin infusion Non-hematologic ≥ Grade 3 AEs N=25 Post-DP infusion in ≥ 2 patients* n (%) Stomatitis 15 (60) Febrile neutropenia 11 (44) Increased ALT 3 (12) Increased AST 3 (12) Increased GGT 3 (12) Increased total bilirubin 3 (12) Nausea 3 (12) Premature menopause 2 (8) Upper abdominal pain 2 (8) Serious AEs Post-DP infusion in ≥ 2 patients Nausea 2 (8) Opioid withdrawal syndrome 2 (8) Vomiting 2 (8) Hematologic AEs commonly observed post-transplantation have been excluded; AE, adverse events; ALT, alanine aminotransferase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; GGT, gamma-glutamyl transferase 3 patients with DP-related AEs (all nonserious and ≤ Grade 2) †

DP-related AEs (all nonserious and ≤ Grade 2) No cases of veno-occlusive liver disease

veno-occlusive liver disease No graft failure

No vector-mediated RCL and no insertional oncogenesis

vector-mediated RCL and no insertional oncogenesis One death, unlikely related to LentiGlobin: A 27-year-old patient with history of VOC/ACS, pulmonary hypertension, and venous thrombosis died ~20 months post-treatment after sudden onset of shortness of breath followed by cardiac arrest Post-DP: No VOCs/ACS (vs 28 episodes in 2 years pre-study); no sickle- related adverse events or ≥ Grade 3 AEs At last study visit, Hb was 13.9 g/dL, with HbA T87Q 36% and HbS 56%

Autopsy showed no evidence of pulmonary embolism, stroke or clinically significant sickling

Death was due to CV disease, with findings of cardiomegaly, cardiac fibrosis and pulmonary congestion

Per PIs, pre-existingSCD-related cardiac disease and pulmonary hypertension may have been contributing factors 1 pt with Grade 2 nonserious neutropenic fever on study day 10 (resolved on study day 18); 1 pt with post-DP infusion Grade 2 AEs of nail discoloration and constipation as well as Grade 1 AEs of runny nose and cough. This pt also had 3 AEs with onset pre-DP infusion (nonserious Grade 2 alopecia, Grade 1 vomiting and Grade 1 fatigue) which were initially assessed as DP-related, but attribution was changed to not DP-related after datacut date; 1 pt with 1 event of nonserious Grade 2 back pain ACS, acute chest syndrome; CV, cardiovascular; DP, drug product; Hb, hemoglobin; PIs, principal investigators; RCL, replication competent lentivirus; VOC, Data as of 3 March 2020 20 vaso-occlusive crisis Updated plan for accelerated approval based on compelling VOE data HGB-206 Group C HGB-210 Sickle Cell Disease, history of vaso-occlusive events (VOEs) over 24 months Ongoing Phase 1/2, single arm, multi-center, U.S. study N=41 (Group C) Primary Endpoint: Complete resolution of severe VOEs

Key Secondary Endpoint:

HbA T87Q and total Hb

≥ 12 years of age - ≤ 50 years of age Sickle Cell Disease, history of VOEs over 24 months Phase 3, single arm, multi-center, global study Primary Endpoint: HbA T87Q and Total Hb

and Total Hb Key Secondary Endpoint:

Reduction in severe VOEs

HGB-206 Group C: Basis of Primary endpoint: HGB-210: Serving as 1. BLA submission in 2H 2021 2.VOEs 3.confirmatory study 21 21 Multiple Myeloma - changing what's possible Standard of Care* Standard of Care ~4 months PFS

~30% ORR • ~3% CR R E C O D E BCMA Target & Next-Gen CAR ine ASCO 2020 mPFS of 12.1 months at 450x10 6 dose

dose CAR+ T cell persistence observed up to 1yr

KarMMa N=128; CRB-401 N=67 2020 U.S. BLA submitted July 2020

Ongoing studies in 3L, 2L and 1L (Newly Diagnosed) *Lonial et al, Lancet 2016 (Dara); Siegel et al, Blood 2012 (Kyprolis); Hajek et al, Leukemia 2017 (Kyprolis); Chari et al, NEJM 2019 (Selinexor); Richardson et al, 22 Blood 2014 (PomDex) Multiple Myeloma - ide-cel: Broad oncology strategy and development program supported by clinical data BCMA Program BMS Alignment U.S. 50/50 co-co Ex-U.S. BMS wholly-owned Regulatory path enabling near-term launch: BLA submitted MAA submission accepted Broad clinical development program enabling potential expansion into earlier lines ASCO 2020 KarMMa Data Mature and consistent data demonstrate deep and durable responses: CAR+ T cell persistence observed up to 1yr with meaningful detectable vector mPFS of 12.1 months at 450x10 6 dose o KarMMa N=128; CRB-401 N=67 23 Advancing into earlier lines of therapy and continuing to innovate lines of therapy front line setting phase 1 study open 2nd line phase 2 study open 2-4 prior lines phase 3 study open 4th line+ pivotal study Basis of U.S. BLA Submission bb21217 next-gen anti- BCMA CAR T study ongoing Multiple Myeloma phase 1 phase 2 phase 3 KarMMa-4 KarMMa-2 KarMMa-3 KarMMa CRB-402 Studies ongoing in partnership with BMS 24 KarMMa: heavily pretreated, refractory patient population Characteristics Ide-cel Treated (N=128) Age, median (range), y 61 (33−78) Male, % 59 0 45 ECOG PS, % 1 53 2 2 I 11 R-ISS Stage,* % II 70 III 16 High-risk cytogenetics [del(17p), t(4;14), t(14;16)],† % 35 High tumor burden (≥50% BMPCs), % 51 Tumor BCMA expression (≥50% BCMA+),‡ % 85 Extramedullary disease, % 39 Time since initial diagnosis, median (range), y 6 (1−18) No. of prior anti-myeloma regimens, median (range) 6 (3−16) Prior autologous SCT, % 1 94 >1 34 Any bridging therapies for MM, % 88 Refractory status, % Anti-CD38Ab-refractory 94 Triple-refractory 84 Patients were heavily pretreated, refractory to last line per IMWG criteria, and mostly refractory to all 3 major MM drug classes

The majority had high tumor burden and more than one third had extramedullary disease and high-risk cytogenetics

high-risk cytogenetics Tumor BCMA expression identified by IHC in all patients

Most patients (88%) received bridging therapy during CAR T cell manufacturing

Only 4% of patients responded (4 PR, 1 VGPR) to bridging therapy

25 CAR+ T cell expansion, persistence, and peak exposure CAR+ T Cell Expansion and Persistence Median Concentration, copies/μg Time Total (n=127) 300 × 106 cells (n=69) 150 × 106 cells (n=4) 450 × 106 cells (n=54) Mo 1 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo 9 Mo 12 Evaluable patients, n 118 100 49 27 11 Patients with detectable 117 (99) 75 (75) 29 (59) 10 (37) 4 (36) vector, n (%) Peak Vector Copies in Responders (≥PR) vs Nonresponders (<> μg 107 copies/, 106 max 105 C 104 Nonresponders Responders (n=34) (n=93) Median peak CAR+ T cell expansion was at 11 d

Median expansion increased at higher target doses with overlapping profiles

Peak exposure higher in responders than nonresponders

Durable persistence was observed up to 1 y Data cutoff: 19 April 2019. Pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis population (N=127). One patient died on day 4 and had no evaluable PK samples and was 26 therefore excluded. Error bars represent interquartile range. BL, baseline; Cmax, maximum concentration; LLOQ, lower limit of quantitation; M, month. 82% ORR and 39% CR rate at 450 x 106 dose level Response, % 100 80 60 40 20 0 CR/sCR and MRD-negative CR/sCR and MRD not evaluable VGPR PR ORR=69% 24 ORR=50% 25 CRR 4 14 25% 25 26 ORR=82% 28 ORR=73% CRR 26 CRR CRR 39% 29% 11 33% 7 26 20 17 21 CAR+ T cells: 150 × 10⁶ 300 × 10⁶ (n=4) (n=70) 450 × 10⁶ Ide-cel Treated (n=54) (N=128) Primary (ORR >50%) and key secondary (CRR >10%) endpoints met in the ide-cel treated population

ide-cel treated population ORR of 73% (95% CI, 65.8−81.1; P<0.0001*) CRR (CR/sCR) of 33% (95% CI, 24.7−40.9; P<0.0001)

Median time to first response of 1.0 mo (range, 0.5−8.8); median time to CR of 2.8 mo (range, 1.0−11.8)

Median follow-up of 13.3 mo across target dose levels

follow-up of 13.3 mo across target dose levels All patients with CR or sCR and were evaluable for MRD, were MRD-negative Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020. MRD-negativedefined as <10-5 nucleated cellsby next generationsequencing. Only MRD valueswithin 3 moof achievingCR/sCRuntilprogression/death(exclusive) were considered. Valuesmay not add up due to rounding.27 CR/sCR, completeresponse/stringentCR; CRR, CR rate; MRD, minimalresidualdisease; ORR, overall responserate (≥PR); PR, partialresponse; VGPR, very good PR. *P value at theprimary datacutoff with sameORR and 95% CI. mDOR of 11.3 mo at 450 × 106 dose; mDOR of 19 mo in patients achieving CR/sCR DOR by Target Dose DOR by Best Response Median (95% CI), mo 1.0 150 × 10⁶ NR (2.8−NE) 300 × 10⁶ 9.9 (5.4−11.0) DOR 450 × 10⁶ 11.3 (10.3−11.4) 0.8 for Probability 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 1.0 CR/sCR Median (95% CI), mo 19.0 (11.3−NE) VGPR 10.4 (5.1−11.3) PR 4.5 (2.9−6.7) 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 Time, months Time, months At risk, N At risk, n 150 × 106 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 CR/sCR 42 42 40 39 36 34 18 13 10 4 1 0 300 × 106 48 45 35 29 24 21 14 12 11 3 1 0 VGPR 25 24 21 17 15 14 4 2 2 0 0 450 × 106 44 42 39 35 31 29 7 2 0 0 0 PR 27 23 14 9 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 Durable responses were observed across all target doses; DOR increased with depth of response Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020. CR/sCR, complete response/stringent CR; DOR, duration of response; NE, not estimable; NR, 28 not reached; PR, partial response; VGPR, very good PR. mPFS of 12.1 months at 450 x 106 dose level; mPFS of 20.2 months in patients with a CR/sCR PFS Probability 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 PFS by Target Dose Median (95% CI), mo 150 × 106 2.8 (1.0−NE) 300 × 106 5.8 (4.2−8.9) 450 × 106 12.1 (8.8−12.3) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 PFS by Best Response Median (95% CI), mo CR/sCR: 20.2 (12.3−NE) 1.01 VGPR: 11.3 (6.1−12.2) PR: 5.4 (3.8−8.2) 0.8 Nonresponders: 1.8 (1.2−1.9) 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 Time, months Time, months At risk, N CR/sCR 42 42 42 40 39 37 26 16 11 8 4 0 150 × 106 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 VGPR 25 25 22 20 16 14 8 3 2 0 0 300 × 106 70 56 42 33 29 24 17 14 11 7 2 0 PR 27 16 10 9 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 450 × 106 54 44 40 36 34 31 17 4 1 0 0 Nonresponders 34 8 83 70 64 56 35 19 13 8 4 0 PFS increased with higher target dose; median PFS was 12 mo at 450 × 10 6 CAR+ T cells PFS increased by depth of response; median PFS was 20 mo in patients with CR/sCR Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020. NE, not estimable; PFS, progression-free survival. 29 Safety profile consistent with known toxicities of CAR T therapy CRSNeurotoxicity - Ide-cel was tolerable across the dose range Ide-cel Treated (N=128) ≥1 CRS event, n (%) 107 (84) Max. grade (Lee Criteria)* 100 (78) 1/2 5 (4) 3 1 (<1) 4 1 (<1) 5 Median onset, d 1 (1−12) (range) Median duration, d 5 (1−63) (range) Tocilizumab, n (%) 67 (52) Corticosteroids, n 19 (15) (%) Ide-cel Treated (N=128) ≥1 NT event, n (%) 23 (18) Max. grade (CTCAE)* 12 (9) 1 7 (5) 2 4 (3) 3 Median onset, d 2 (1−10) (range) Median duration, d 3 (1−26) (range) Tocilizumab, n (%) 3 (2) Corticosteroids, n 10 (8) (%) - Grade ≥3 CRS or iiNT ≤6% at target dose of 450 × 106 CAR+ T cells - CRS frequency increased with dose, but mostly low grade - Cytopenias were common; not dose related - Infections (including bacterial, viral, fungal) were common (69%); not dose-related - 5 deaths (4%) within 8 wk of ide-cel infusion (2 following disease progression, 3 from AEs) and 1 from an AE within 6 mo of ide-cel infusion Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020; CRS, cytokine release syndrome, iiNT, investigator identified neuotoxicity 30 ide-cel (bb2121) - Positive Pivotal Data at ASCO mPFS (months) 12.1 8.8 4 5.8 2.8 SoC 150 x 106 300 x 106 450 x 106 All Doses Heavily pretreated population Median 6 prior lines of therapy, 94% refractory to anti-CD38, 84% triple refractory

anti-CD38, 84% triple refractory All patients were refractory to their last treatment (progression during or within 60 days of last therapy) Deep and durable responses across dose levels mPFS of >12mo at the 450 x 10 6 dose

dose All patients who had CR or sCR, who were evaluable for minimal residual disease (MRD), were MRD-negative

MRD-negative Durability is consistent across doses 150 x 106 300 x 106 450 x 106 All Doses CAR+ T cells CAR+ T cells CAR+ T cells (N=128) (N=4) (N=70) (N=54) ORR, n (%) 2 (50.0) 48 (68.6) 44 (81.5) 94 (73.4) CR/sCR, n (%) 1 (25.0) 20 (28.6) 21 (39) 42 (33) Median DoR, mo --- 9.9 11.3 10.7 Safety consistent with the Ph1 data Gr ≥ 3 CRS and iiNT were reported in <6% of subjects at each target dose

CRS and iiNT of any grade occurred in 83.6% and 18% of patients, respectively iiNT: investigator identified neurotoxicity 31 Ide-cel is being developed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Revised BMS Collaboration: Aligned to Support ide-cel Commercialization shared commitment U.S. co-promote/co-develop intact

co-promote/co-develop intact KarMMa development program underway in earlier lines manufacturing alignment • BMS to manufacture vector ex- U.S. over time • bluebird to continue U.S. vector manufacturing monetization bluebird to receive $200m for ex- U.S. milestones and royalties 32 Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy - From Tragedy to Hope 2009 R E C O D E Enhanced Construct & Manufacturing ALD-102 EBMT: 2020 20/23 patients alive and MFD-free at 24 months follow up, all continue to be MFD-free with up to 5 years of follow-up

MFD-free at 24 months follow up, all continue to be MFD-free with up to 5 years of follow-up 32 total patients treated Data as of January 2020 2020 2H 2020 anticipated MAA submission

Newborn screening active in 17 US states; several pilot programs in EU Science 2009 33 eli-cel(Lenti-D) treatment halts CALD disease progression October 4, 2017 N Engl J Med 2017; 377:1630-1638 ALD-102: all patients who were alive and MRD-free at 24 months follow up (20/23; 87%) continue to be MFD-free with up to 5 years of follow-up 32 patients have been treated with eli-cel with a median follow-up time of 30.0 months

eli-cel with a median follow-up time of 30.0 months 9 patients are still on study with less than 24 months of follow-up and show no evidence of MFDs

follow-up and show no evidence of MFDs Three patients did not or will not meet the primary efficacy endpoint; two patients withdrew from the study at investigator discretion, and one experienced rapid disease progression early on- study resulting in MFDs and death. Safety profile consistent with autologous transplantation No GvHD, no graft rejection or graft failure Enrollment completed in ALD-102 Starbeam study Phase 3 ALD-104 study currently enrolling Data as of January 2020 34 R&D BLUE style: what do we work on? Core Research Principles Programs with the Diseases with Targets with Human Potential to Transform Definitive Endpoints Genetic and/or Patient Lives of Clinical Success Functional Validation We tackle diseases with a clear unmet medical Clinical success should Biology may be complex need based on the be objective, but the role of the target magnitude of impact and measurable, un- in the disease must be not necessarily the incremental, and rapid definitive number of patients Disruptive Solutions to the Problems that Need to be Solved We don't do incremental science. We take on the big problems that, if successful, will disrupt our field 35 pipeline overview Dev is led by Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Dev is led in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Dev is led by Fred Hutch Cancer Research Institute Dev is led by University of North Carolina Dev is led by Seattle Children's Research Institute Severe Genetic Diseases Oncology ELI-CEL PRODUCT CANDIDATE LENTIGLOBINTM PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR TRANSFUSION-DEPENDENTβ-THALASSEMIA (TDT) LENTIGLOBINTM PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) BCL11A shRNA(mir)1 MPSI GENE THERAPY APPROACH MULTIPLE UNDISCLOSED P R E C L I N I C A L P H A S E 1 P H A S E 2 Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (Starbeam, ALD-102) Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD-104) TDT Non-β0/β0 genotypes (Northstar-2,HGB-207) TDT, including β0/β0 genotypes (Northstar-3,HGB-212) SCD (HGB-210) PH 1/2 SCD (HGB-206) PH 1 Sickle Cell Disease PRE-C Hurler Syndrome PRE-C Undisclosed P H A S E 3 PH 2/3 PH 2/3 IDE-CEL (BB2121)2 PH 3 A P V D I N T H E E U PH 3 BB21217 2 PH 2/3 MCC1 TCR 3 UNC ONCOLOGY TARGET CAR 4 MAGE-A4 TCR DUAL B-CELL CAR DARIC MULTI-TARGET5 MULTIPLE UNDISCLOSED P R E C L I N I C A L P H A S E 1 P H A S E 2 P H A S E 3 PH 1 Multiple Myeloma First Line (KarMMa-4) PH 2 Multiple Myeloma Second Line (KarMMa-2) PH 3 Multiple Myeloma Third Line (KarMMa-3) PH 2 Multiple Myeloma Fourth Line+ (KarMMa) PH 1 CRB-401: Multiple Myeloma ≥3 Prior Lines PH 1 CRB-402: Multiple Myeloma ≥3 Prior Lines PH 1 Merkel Cell Carcinoma PRE-C Solid Tumors PRE-C MAGE A4 Positive Solid Tumors PRE-C Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma PRE-C Acute Myeloid Leukemia PRE-C Undisclosed 36 bb21217: PI3K inhibition during manufacturing drives increase in long-lived,memory-like T cells TN TSCM TCM TEM TEFF cell cell cell cell cell Terminally Differentiated No Self Renewal Short-lived T cell Plasticity Self Renewal Long-lived Hypothesis: Increasing long-lived,memory-like T cell subsets in the drug product may result in enhanced persistence of functional anti-BCMA CAR T cells in vivo 37 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma -Triple Threat Approach 1 2 50,000 (pg/mL) 40,000 30,000 IFNγ 20,000 10,000 0 No Target Target Target Target 1 2 1 & 2 3 L A Y E R dual-CAR targeting signal extension signal amplification P U R P O S E prevent escape enhance T cell activation improve T cell persistence E A C H L AY E R I N F O R M S 1 : M A N Y P L AT F O R M Copyright bluebird bio 38 2020-2021: BLUE is Prepared and On Track for the Catalysts Ahead Regulatory 2020 Complete 2020 Upcoming 2021  LentiGlobin SCD Regulatory Update • Eli-cel CALD EU MAA Submission  LentiGlobin SCD U.S. BLA  Ide-cel (bb2121) MM U.S. BLA submission (2H) submission  LentiGlobin TDT U.S. BLA submission (mid-year)  Eli-cel CALD U.S. BLA submission (mid-year) Clinical Updates  Ide-cel (bb2121) KarMMa data at ASCO  SCD: HGB-206 data at EHA  TDT: HGB-207,HGB-212 Data at EHA  Eli-celALD-102 data update by EOY  SCD: HGB-206 data at EHA SCD: HGB-206 data by end of year

HGB-206 data by end of year Ide-cel CRB-401 data by end of year Ide-cel KarMMa studies progressing and evolving

KarMMa studies progressing and evolving Building and evolving clinical dataset on SGD programs Commercial Foundation Building  SCD First patients treated with sLVV  ZYNTEGLO Launch in Germany ZYNTEGLO Access and Reimbursement established in additional EU countries

ZYNTEGLO first commercial patients treated

Ide-cel U.S. launch ready Ide-cel U.S. launch underway

U.S. launch underway ZYNTEGLO geographic expansion

LentiGlobin TDT U.S. launch ready and SCD gearing up 39 Attachments Original document

