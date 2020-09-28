bluebird bio : Corporate Presentation - September 2020
0
09/28/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
Recoding in Action
Q3 2020
NASDAQ: BLUE
1
forward-looking statements
These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements we make regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, and the timing and likelihood of entering into contracts with payors for value-based payments over time or reimbursement approvals, and our commercialization plans for approved products are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
2
Must Beat the Odds.
Period.
CARE DEEPLY
The
The
Why
How
BE HUMAN
3
Tremendous Progress in Challenging Times
Programs and Pipeline
EHA, ASCO, EBMT data support upcoming regulatory submissions and launches
ide-cel BLA accepted with Priority Review
Clarity on accelerated approval for SCD based on complete resolution of VOEs
Continuing to treat patients in clinical studies at consistent pace despite COVID
2022
THE GENE THERAPY
PRODUCTS COMPANY
Patient∞Impact
Operation Plan
Revised operating plan by over $500M through mid-2022
Raised approx. $540m in equity offering
Optimized BMS collaboration & $200M rights monetization
HGB-206 Group C: Median HbS ≤60% and HbAT87Q ≥40% at ≥6 months post- LentiGlobin treatment
% represents median Hb fraction as % of total Hb; Hb, hemoglobin; * Number of patients with data available
Data as of 3 March 2020
17
HGB-206 Group C: Decrease in hemolysis markers post-LentiGlobin treatment
Reticulocyte Counts
Lactate Dehydrogenase
Total Bilirubin
Median (Q1, Q3) depicted; Dot-dash lines denote lower and upper limits of normal values; * Number of patients with data available Data as of 3 March 2020
18
Average proportion of RBCs containing βA-T87Q from LentiGlobin-treated patients is ≥70% by month 6 and ~90% by month 18
Single RBC western assay was performed in subset of HGB-206 Group C patient samples
Median (min - max) HbAT87Q/RBC was 15.3 (11.7 - 20)† pg in patients with ≥ 6 months follow-up, which is comparable to the 13 - 18 pg of HbA/RBC in individuals with sickle cell trait‡ and higher than 10 pg of HbF/RBC in those with HPFH§
Mean & SD are depicted; Reducing HbS to < 30% is recommended by guidelines for exchange RBC transfusions for patients with SCD (indicated by dashed line);* Pre-conditioning sample does not contain any βA-T87Q , signal is due to error rate of multiples; † Calculated as (% HbAT87Q of total Hb/% RBCs containing βA-T87Q) x MCH; ‡ Calculated to 13-18 pg/RBC using 50% HbA/RBC for the lower end
of the range and 60% HbA/RBC for the upper end of the range; § Estimated in Steinberg MH et al., Blood. 2014;123(4):481-5.
Data as of 3 March 2020
19
HPFH, hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin; MCH, mean corpuscular hemoglobin; RBCs, red blood cells; SD, standard deviation
HGB-206 Group C: Safety profile post-LentiGlobin infusion
Non-hematologic ≥ Grade 3 AEs
N=25
Post-DP infusion in ≥ 2 patients*
n (%)
Stomatitis
15
(60)
Febrile neutropenia
11
(44)
Increased ALT
3 (12)
Increased AST
3 (12)
Increased GGT
3 (12)
Increased total bilirubin
3 (12)
Nausea
3 (12)
Premature menopause
2
(8)
Upper abdominal pain
2
(8)
Serious AEs
Post-DP infusion in ≥ 2 patients
Nausea
2
(8)
Opioid withdrawal syndrome
2
(8)
Vomiting
2
(8)
Hematologic AEs commonly observed post-transplantation have been excluded; AE, adverse events; ALT, alanine aminotransferase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; GGT, gamma-glutamyl transferase
3 patients with DP-related AEs (all nonserious and ≤ Grade 2)†
No cases of veno-occlusive liver disease
No graft failure
No vector-mediated RCL and no insertional oncogenesis
One death, unlikely related to LentiGlobin: A 27-year-old patient with history of VOC/ACS, pulmonary hypertension, and venous thrombosis died ~20 months post-treatment after sudden onset of shortness of breath followed by cardiac arrest
Post-DP:No VOCs/ACS (vs 28 episodes in 2 years pre-study); no sickle- related adverse events or ≥ Grade 3 AEs
At last study visit, Hb was 13.9 g/dL, with HbAT87Q 36% and HbS 56%
Autopsy showed no evidence of pulmonary embolism, stroke or clinically significant sickling
Death was due to CV disease, with findings of cardiomegaly, cardiac fibrosis and pulmonary congestion
Per PIs, pre-existingSCD-related cardiac disease and pulmonary hypertension may have been contributing factors
1 pt with Grade 2 nonserious neutropenic fever on study day 10 (resolved on study day 18); 1 pt with post-DP infusion Grade 2 AEs of nail discoloration and constipation as well as Grade 1 AEs of runny nose and cough. This pt also had 3 AEs with onset pre-DP infusion (nonserious Grade 2 alopecia, Grade 1 vomiting and Grade 1 fatigue) which were initially assessed as DP-related, but attribution was changed to not DP-related after datacut date; 1 pt with 1 event of nonserious Grade 2 back pain
ACS, acute chest syndrome; CV, cardiovascular; DP, drug product; Hb, hemoglobin; PIs, principal investigators; RCL, replication competent lentivirus; VOC,
Data as of 3 March 2020
20
vaso-occlusive crisis
Updated plan for accelerated approval based on compelling VOE data
HGB-206 Group C
HGB-210
Sickle Cell Disease, history of vaso-occlusive
events (VOEs) over 24 months
Ongoing Phase 1/2, single arm, multi-center,
U.S. study
N=41 (Group C)
Primary Endpoint: Complete resolution of severe VOEs
Key Secondary Endpoint:
HbAT87Q and total Hb
≥ 12 years of age - ≤ 50 years of age
Sickle Cell Disease, history of VOEs over
24 months
Phase 3, single arm, multi-center,
global study
Primary Endpoint: HbAT87Q and Total Hb
Key Secondary Endpoint:
Reduction in severe VOEs
HGB-206 Group C: Basis of
Primary endpoint:
HGB-210: Serving as
1. BLA submission in 2H 2021
2.VOEs
3.confirmatory study
21
21
Multiple Myeloma - changing what's possible
Standard of Care*
Standard of Care
~4 months PFS
~30% ORR
• ~3% CR
R E C O D E
BCMA Target &
Next-Gen CAR
ine
ASCO 2020
mPFS of 12.1 months at 450x106 dose
CAR+ T cell persistence observed up to 1yr
KarMMa N=128; CRB-401 N=67
2020
U.S. BLA submitted July 2020
Ongoing studies in 3L, 2L and 1L (Newly Diagnosed)
*Lonial et al, Lancet 2016 (Dara); Siegel et al, Blood 2012 (Kyprolis); Hajek et al,
Leukemia 2017 (Kyprolis); Chari et al, NEJM 2019 (Selinexor); Richardson et al,
22
Blood 2014 (PomDex)
Multiple Myeloma - ide-cel:
Broad oncology strategy and development program supported by clinical data
BCMA Program
BMS Alignment
U.S. 50/50 co-co
Ex-U.S.BMS wholly-owned
Regulatory path enabling near-term launch:
BLA submitted
MAA submission accepted
Broad clinical development program enabling potential expansion into earlier lines
ASCO 2020
KarMMa Data
Mature and consistent data demonstrate deep and durable responses:
CAR+ T cell persistence observed up to 1yr with meaningful detectable vector
mPFS of 12.1 months at 450x106 dose o KarMMa N=128; CRB-401 N=67
23
Advancing into earlier lines of therapy and continuing to innovate
lines of therapy
front line setting phase 1 study open
2nd line phase 2 study open
2-4 prior lines phase 3 study open
4th line+ pivotal study
Basis of U.S. BLA
Submission
bb21217 next-gen anti- BCMA CAR T study ongoing
Multiple Myeloma
phase 1
phase 2
phase 3
KarMMa-4
KarMMa-2
KarMMa-3
KarMMa
CRB-402
Studies ongoing in partnership with BMS
24
KarMMa: heavily pretreated, refractory patient population
No. of prior anti-myeloma regimens, median (range)
6 (3−16)
Prior autologous SCT, %
1
94
>1
34
Any bridging therapies for MM, %
88
Refractory status, %
Anti-CD38Ab-refractory
94
Triple-refractory
84
Patients were heavily pretreated, refractory to last line per IMWG criteria, and mostly refractory to all 3 major MM drug classes
The majority had high tumor burden and more than one third had extramedullary disease and high-risk cytogenetics
Tumor BCMA expression identified by IHC in all patients
Most patients (88%) received bridging therapy during CAR T cell manufacturing
Only 4% of patients responded (4 PR, 1 VGPR) to bridging therapy
25
CAR+ T cell expansion, persistence, and peak exposure
CAR+ T Cell Expansion and Persistence
Median Concentration, copies/μg
Time
Total (n=127)
300 × 106 cells (n=69)
150 × 106 cells (n=4)
450 × 106 cells (n=54)
Mo 1
Mo 3
Mo 6
Mo 9
Mo 12
Evaluable patients, n
118
100
49
27
11
Patients with detectable
117 (99)
75 (75)
29 (59)
10 (37)
4 (36)
vector, n (%)
Peak Vector Copies in Responders (≥PR) vs
Nonresponders (<>
μg
107
copies/,
106
max
105
C
104
Nonresponders
Responders
(n=34)
(n=93)
Median peak CAR+ T cell expansion was at 11 d
Median expansion increased at higher target doses with overlapping profiles
Peak exposure higher in responders than nonresponders
Durable persistence was observed up to 1 y
Data cutoff: 19 April 2019. Pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis population (N=127). One patient died on day 4 and had no evaluable PK samples and was
26
therefore excluded. Error bars represent interquartile range. BL, baseline; Cmax, maximum concentration; LLOQ, lower limit of quantitation; M, month.
82% ORR and 39% CR rate at 450 x 106 dose level
Response, %
100
80
60
40
20
0
CR/sCR and MRD-negative CR/sCR and MRD not evaluable
VGPR
PR
ORR=69%
24
ORR=50%
25
CRR
4
14
25%
25
26
ORR=82%
28
ORR=73%
CRR
26
CRR
CRR
39%
29%
11
33%
7
26
20
17
21
CAR+ T cells:
150 × 10⁶
300 × 10⁶
(n=4)
(n=70)
450 × 10⁶
Ide-cel Treated
(n=54)
(N=128)
Primary (ORR >50%) and key secondary (CRR >10%) endpoints met in the ide-cel treated population
ORR of73% (95% CI, 65.8−81.1; P<0.0001*)
CRR (CR/sCR) of33% (95% CI, 24.7−40.9; P<0.0001)
Median time to first response of 1.0 mo (range, 0.5−8.8); median time to CR of 2.8 mo (range, 1.0−11.8)
Median follow-up of 13.3 mo across target dose levels
All patients with CR or sCR and were evaluable for MRD, were MRD-negative
Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020. MRD-negativedefined as <10-5 nucleated cellsby next generationsequencing. Only MRD valueswithin 3 moof achievingCR/sCRuntilprogression/death(exclusive) were considered.
Valuesmay not add up due to rounding.27 CR/sCR, completeresponse/stringentCR; CRR, CR rate; MRD, minimalresidualdisease; ORR, overall responserate (≥PR); PR, partialresponse; VGPR, very good PR. *P value at theprimary datacutoff with sameORR and 95% CI.
mDOR of 11.3 mo at 450 × 106 dose; mDOR of 19 mo in patients achieving CR/sCR
DOR by Target Dose
DOR by Best Response
Median (95% CI), mo
1.0
150 × 10⁶
NR (2.8−NE)
300
× 10⁶
9.9 (5.4−11.0)
DOR
450 × 10⁶
11.3 (10.3−11.4)
0.8
for
Probability
0.6
0.4
0.2
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
1.0
CR/sCR
Median (95% CI), mo
19.0
(11.3−NE)
VGPR
10.4
(5.1−11.3)
PR
4.5 (2.9−6.7)
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
Time, months
Time, months
At risk, N
At risk, n
150 × 106
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
CR/sCR
42
42
40
39
36
34
18
13
10
4
1
0
300 × 106
48
45
35
29
24
21
14
12
11
3
1
0
VGPR
25
24
21
17
15
14
4
2
2
0
0
450 × 106
44
42
39
35
31
29
7
2
0
0
0
PR
27
23
14
9
5
3
0
0
0
0
0
Durable responses were observed across all target doses; DOR increased with depth of response
Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020. CR/sCR, complete response/stringent CR; DOR, duration of response; NE, not estimable; NR,
28
not reached; PR, partial response; VGPR, very good PR.
mPFS of 12.1 months at 450 x 106 dose level; mPFS of 20.2 months in patients with a CR/sCR
PFS Probability
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0
PFS by Target Dose
Median (95% CI), mo
150 × 106 2.8 (1.0−NE)
300 × 106 5.8 (4.2−8.9)
450 × 106 12.1 (8.8−12.3)
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
PFS by Best Response
Median (95% CI), mo
CR/sCR: 20.2 (12.3−NE)
1.01
VGPR: 11.3 (6.1−12.2)
PR: 5.4 (3.8−8.2)
0.8
Nonresponders: 1.8 (1.2−1.9)
0.6
0.4
0.2
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
Time, months
Time, months
At risk, N
CR/sCR
42
42
42
40
39
37
26
16
11
8
4
0
150 × 106
4
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
VGPR
25
25
22
20
16
14
8
3
2
0
0
300 × 106
70
56
42
33
29
24
17
14
11
7
2
0
PR
27
16
10
9
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
450 × 106
54
44
40
36
34
31
17
4
1
0
0
Nonresponders
34
8
83
70
64
56
35
19
13
8
4
0
PFS increased with higher target dose; median PFS was 12 mo at 450 × 106 CAR+ T cells
PFS increased by depth of response; median PFS was 20 mo in patients with CR/sCR
Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020. NE, not estimable; PFS, progression-free survival.
29
Safety profile consistent with known toxicities of CAR T therapy
CRSNeurotoxicity
- Ide-cel was tolerable across the dose range
Ide-cel Treated
(N=128)
≥1 CRS event, n (%)
107 (84)
Max. grade (Lee
Criteria)*
100 (78)
1/2
5 (4)
3
1 (<1)
4
1 (<1)
5
Median onset, d
1 (1−12)
(range)
Median duration, d
5 (1−63)
(range)
Tocilizumab, n (%)
67 (52)
Corticosteroids, n
19 (15)
(%)
Ide-cel Treated
(N=128)
≥1 NT event, n (%)
23
(18)
Max. grade
(CTCAE)*
12 (9)
1
7
(5)
2
4
(3)
3
Median onset, d
2 (1−10)
(range)
Median duration, d
3 (1−26)
(range)
Tocilizumab, n (%)
3
(2)
Corticosteroids, n
10 (8)
(%)
- Grade ≥3 CRS or iiNT ≤6% at target dose of 450 × 106 CAR+
T cells
- CRS frequency increased with dose, but mostly low grade
- Cytopenias were common; not dose related
- Infections (including bacterial, viral, fungal) were common
(69%); not dose-related
- 5 deaths (4%) within 8 wk of ide-cel infusion (2 following
disease progression, 3 from AEs) and 1 from an AE within 6
mo of ide-cel infusion
Data cutoff: 14 Jan 2020; CRS, cytokine release syndrome, iiNT, investigator identified neuotoxicity
30
ide-cel (bb2121) - Positive Pivotal Data at ASCO
mPFS
(months)
12.1
8.8
4
5.8
2.8
SoC
150 x 106
300 x 106
450 x 106
All Doses
Heavily pretreated population
Median 6 prior lines of therapy, 94% refractory to anti-CD38, 84% triple refractory
All patients were refractory to their last treatment (progression during or within 60 days of last therapy)
Deep and durable responses across dose levels
mPFS of >12mo at the 450 x 106 dose
All patients who had CR or sCR, who were evaluable for minimal residual disease (MRD), were MRD-negative
Durability is consistent across doses
150 x 106
300 x 106
450 x 106
All Doses
CAR+ T cells
CAR+ T cells
CAR+ T cells
(N=128)
(N=4)
(N=70)
(N=54)
ORR, n (%)
2 (50.0)
48 (68.6)
44 (81.5)
94 (73.4)
CR/sCR, n (%)
1 (25.0)
20 (28.6)
21 (39)
42 (33)
Median DoR, mo
---
9.9
11.3
10.7
Safety consistent with the Ph1 data
Gr ≥ 3 CRS and iiNT were reported in <6% of subjects at each target dose
CRS and iiNT of any grade occurred in 83.6% and 18% of patients, respectively
iiNT: investigator identified neurotoxicity
31
Ide-cel is being developed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb
Revised BMS Collaboration: Aligned to Support ide-cel Commercialization
shared commitment
U.S. co-promote/co-develop intact
KarMMa development program underway in earlier lines
manufacturing alignment
• BMS to manufacture vector ex- U.S. over time
• bluebird to continue U.S. vector manufacturing
monetization
bluebird to receive $200m for ex- U.S. milestones and royalties
32
Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy - From Tragedy to Hope
2009
R E C O D E
Enhanced Construct
&
Manufacturing
ALD-102 EBMT: 2020
20/23 patients alive and MFD-free at 24 months follow up, all continue to be MFD-free with up to 5 years of follow-up
32 total patients treated
Data as of January 2020
2020
2H 2020 anticipated MAA submission
Newborn screening active in 17 US states; several pilot programs in EU
ALD-102: all patients who were alive and MRD-free at 24 months follow up (20/23; 87%) continue to be MFD-free with up to 5 years of follow-up
32 patients have been treated with eli-cel with a median follow-up time of 30.0 months
9 patients are still on study with less than 24 months of follow-up and show no evidence of MFDs
Three patients did not or will not meet the primary efficacy endpoint; two patients withdrew from the study at investigator discretion, and one experienced rapid disease progression early on- study resulting in MFDs and death.
Safety profile consistent with autologous transplantation
No GvHD, no graft rejection or graft failure
Enrollment completed in ALD-102 Starbeam study Phase 3 ALD-104 study currently enrolling
Data as of January 2020
34
R&D BLUE style: what do we work on?
Core Research Principles
Programs with the
Diseases with
Targets with Human
Potential to Transform
Definitive Endpoints
Genetic and/or
Patient Lives
of Clinical Success
Functional Validation
We tackle diseases with
a clear unmet medical
Clinical success should
Biology may be complex
need based on the
be objective,
but the role of the target
magnitude of impact and
measurable, un-
in the disease must be
not necessarily the
incremental, and rapid
definitive
number of patients
Disruptive Solutions to the Problems that Need to be Solved
We don't do incremental science. We take on the big problems that, if successful, will disrupt our field
35
pipeline overview
Dev is led by Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center
Dev is led in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb
Dev is led by Fred Hutch Cancer Research Institute
Dev is led by University of North Carolina
Dev is led by Seattle Children's Research Institute
Severe Genetic Diseases
Oncology
ELI-CEL
PRODUCT CANDIDATE
LENTIGLOBINTM
PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR TRANSFUSION-DEPENDENTβ-THALASSEMIA (TDT)
LENTIGLOBINTM
PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD)
BCL11A shRNA(mir)1
MPSI GENE THERAPY APPROACH
MULTIPLE UNDISCLOSED
P R E C L I N I C A L
P H A S E 1
P H A S E 2
Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (Starbeam, ALD-102)
Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD-104)
TDT Non-β0/β0 genotypes (Northstar-2,HGB-207)
TDT, including β0/β0 genotypes (Northstar-3,HGB-212)
SCD (HGB-210)
PH 1/2
SCD (HGB-206)
PH 1
Sickle Cell Disease
PRE-C
Hurler Syndrome
PRE-C
Undisclosed
P H A S E 3
PH 2/3
PH 2/3
IDE-CEL (BB2121)2
PH 3
A P V D I N
T H E E U
PH 3
BB21217 2
PH 2/3
MCC1 TCR 3
UNC ONCOLOGY TARGET CAR 4
MAGE-A4 TCR
DUAL B-CELL CAR
DARIC MULTI-TARGET5
MULTIPLE UNDISCLOSED
P R E C L I N I C A L
P H A S E 1
P H A S E 2
P H A S E 3
PH 1
Multiple Myeloma First Line (KarMMa-4)
PH 2
Multiple Myeloma Second Line (KarMMa-2)
PH 3
Multiple Myeloma Third Line (KarMMa-3)
PH 2
Multiple Myeloma Fourth Line+ (KarMMa)
PH 1
CRB-401: Multiple Myeloma ≥3 Prior Lines
PH 1
CRB-402: Multiple Myeloma ≥3 Prior Lines
PH 1
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
PRE-C
Solid Tumors
PRE-C
MAGE A4 Positive Solid Tumors
PRE-C
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
PRE-C
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
PRE-C
Undisclosed
36
bb21217: PI3K inhibition during manufacturing drives increase in long-lived,memory-like T cells
TN
TSCM
TCM
TEM
TEFF
cell
cell
cell
cell
cell
Terminally Differentiated
No Self Renewal
Short-lived
T cell Plasticity
Self Renewal
Long-lived
Hypothesis: Increasing long-lived,memory-like T cell subsets in the drug product may result in enhanced persistence of functional anti-BCMA CAR T cells in vivo
37
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma -Triple Threat Approach
1
2
50,000
(pg/mL)
40,000
30,000
IFNγ
20,000
10,000
0
No
Target
Target
Target
Target
1
2
1 & 2
3
L A Y E R
dual-CAR targeting
signal
extension
signal
amplification
P U R P O S E
prevent escape
enhance T cell
activation
improve T cell
persistence
E A C H L AY E R I N F O R M S 1 : M A N Y P L AT F O R M
Copyright bluebird bio 38
2020-2021: BLUE is Prepared and On Track for the Catalysts Ahead
Regulatory
2020 Complete
2020 Upcoming
2021
LentiGlobin SCD Regulatory Update •
Eli-cel CALD EU MAA Submission
LentiGlobin SCD U.S. BLA
Ide-cel (bb2121) MM U.S. BLA
submission (2H)
submission
LentiGlobin TDT U.S. BLA
submission (mid-year)
Eli-cel CALD U.S. BLA submission
(mid-year)
Clinical Updates
Ide-cel (bb2121) KarMMa data at
ASCO
SCD: HGB-206 data at EHA
TDT: HGB-207,HGB-212 Data at
EHA
Eli-celALD-102 data update by EOY
SCD: HGB-206 data at EHA
SCD: HGB-206 data by end of year
Ide-celCRB-401 data by end of year
Ide-celKarMMa studies progressing and evolving
Building and evolving clinical dataset on SGD programs
Commercial
Foundation Building
SCD First patients treated with sLVV
ZYNTEGLO Launch in Germany
ZYNTEGLO Access and Reimbursement established in additional EU countries
ZYNTEGLO first commercial patients treated
Ide-celU.S. launch ready
Ide-celU.S. launch underway
ZYNTEGLO geographic expansion
LentiGlobin TDT U.S. launch ready and SCD gearing up
Bluebird Bio Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 19:29:05 UTC