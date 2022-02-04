bluebird bio : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 31, 2022

bluebird bio, Inc.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On January 31, 2022, Jessica Whitten, chief accounting officer and principal accounting officer at bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company"), provided notice of her resignation from bluebird effective upon the Company's filing of its annual report on Form 10-K covering the period ended December 31, 2021. Gina Consylman, bluebird's chief financial officer and principal financial officer will serve as interim principal accounting officer until Ms. Whitten's replacement is hired.

















