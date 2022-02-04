Log in
bluebird bio : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

02/04/2022
blue-20220131

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
__________________________
FORM 8-K
__________________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 31, 2022
__________________________
bluebird bio, Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
_____________________________________________________________
Delaware
001-35966
13-3680878
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
60 Binney Street,
Cambridge, MA
02142
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (339) 499-9300
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
_____________________________________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share BLUE The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.




Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 31, 2022, Jessica Whitten, chief accounting officer and principal accounting officer at bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company"), provided notice of her resignation from bluebird effective upon the Company's filing of its annual report on Form 10-K covering the period ended December 31, 2021. Gina Consylman, bluebird's chief financial officer and principal financial officer will serve as interim principal accounting officer until Ms. Whitten's replacement is hired.




SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: February 4, 2022 bluebird bio, Inc.
By: /s/ Helen C. Fu
Helen C. Fu
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary


Disclaimer

Bluebird Bio Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
