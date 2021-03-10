|
bluebird bio : Conference Call
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
102 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-799 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
668 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|-2,57x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 017 M
2 017 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|13,2x
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,36x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 201
|Free-Float
|98,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Average target price
|
46,44 $
|Last Close Price
|
30,04 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
186%
|Spread / Average Target
|
54,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,4%