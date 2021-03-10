Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bluebird bio, Inc.    BLUE

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bluebird bio : Conference Call

03/10/2021 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Bluebird Bio Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 19:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
02:56pBLUEBIRD BIO  : Conference Call
PU
11:42aBLUEBIRD BIO  : Mizuho Upgrades bluebird bio to Buy Rating From Neutral, Adjusts..
MT
10:55aBLUEBIRD BIO  : Conference Call Presentation
PU
08:57aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:31aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
08:21aBLUEBIRD BIO  : Finds Reported Case of Leukemia 'Very Unlikely' Related to BB305..
MT
07:05aBLUEBIRD BIO, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aBLUEBIRD BIO  : Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Le..
BU
03/08INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
03/04INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 -799 M - -
Net cash 2021 668 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 017 M 2 017 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,44 $
Last Close Price 30,04 $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Denise Baird Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
David M. Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Philip D. Gregory Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-30.58%2 017
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.14%80 837
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.44%55 642
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.12%49 013
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-6.32%47 116
BEIGENE, LTD.21.48%28 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ